Five Things To Do in Causeway Coast & Glens

1. ‘Into the Garden’ in Portrush

Lower Bann Foral Art Society presents ‘Into the Garden with Anne Johnston’ in Portrush Town Hall on Wednesday (May 18).

The event is at 7.30pm with doors opening at 6.45pm.

Light refreshments will be served. Admission £10. Call 07802 972 239.

2. Wine Tasting Event

Fairley’s Bar, Railway Road, Coleraine, will host a Wine Tasting Evening on Friday (May 20) at 7.30pm.

All proceeds from the event will go to Portstewart Primary School PTA for fundraising for an outdoor learning area.

Tickets are priced at £15 and are availale via EventBrite. Nibbles will be provided and there will be a raffle on the night.

3. Charity car wash

There will be a charity car wash at Portrush Fire Station on Saturday (May 21) from 11am - 4pm.

The event has been organised by Victoria Lagan Dance and Drama to raise funds to send their dancers to the World Dance Cup in Spain and in aid of the Fire Fighters charity.

4. Charity Strictly Come Dancing

The Magherabuoy House Hotel is the venue on Saturday (May 21) for a charity Strictly Come Dancing night in aid of the Community Rescue Service.

Tickets for the event are available from the Community Rescue shop in Coleraine and from the dancers.

The event begins at 8pm with doors opening at 7.30pm.

5. Ashes to Gold talk

A former drugs lord who was jailed for the biggest cannabis smuggling operation in the UK is to share his story when he visits Coleraine.

Michael Emmett was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison when he was caught with the £13m, five-tonne haul of the drug.

But while Emmett – who counted notorious gangsters such as the Kray twins as friends – was inside, he turned his life around.

The reformed character, who says he was relieved to be arrested, is visiting Coleraine to help raise funds for a charity in the town.

He will be sharing how his transformation during a fundraising event, which takes place at The Lodge Hotel on Thursday (May 19).

To book your place, contact Alison McCloskey on 02870 343 787 or email [email protected]

Undefined: readMore

1. MIchael Emmett Photo Sales