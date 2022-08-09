Five Things to do in Causeway Coast & Glens

1. Music in the park

Flowerfield Arts Centre is hosting a series of free Saturday Lunchtime Sessions Live in the Park throughout August.

This Saturday (August 13), Flowerfield welcomes North Coast native Grainne Milner-McLoone. As a PhD researcher in English at Ulster University, Grainne has arranged and recorded songs from Sam Henry’s Irish song archive as part of her collaboration with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Museums Service.

Rosepark Farm Kite Festival this Saturday and Sunday

The Saturday Sessions Live in in the Park initiative has received financial support from The Executive Office through the District Council Good Relations Programme.

Grace’s gig begins at noon. Entry is free.

2. August Children’s Month returns to Limavady

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is celebrating the return of August Children’s Month with a carnival of arts events, activities and plenty of reasons to party.

Inclusive Family Fun Night at Roe Mill Accessible Pay Park in Limavady on Thursday

Throughout the month, the Arts Centre and Drumceatt Square will be busy with families enjoying super shows, films, creative workshops and more fabulous activities for children young and old!

This weeks events are: Friday (August 12) 12pm – 2pm Doodle Draw in Drumceatt Square. Free of charge.

Friday (August 12) 2pm – 2:45pm Teddy Bears Picnic Storytelling Session. £6 or £20 for a family of four. Suitable for ages 2+

Saturday (August 13) 12:30 – 1:30pm Mr Mess Clown Show. £6 each or £20 for a family of four. Suitabe for all ages.

Saturday (August 13) 2pm – 3pm Kids Clowning Workshop. £8.50. Suitable for ages 8 +.

3. Inclusive Family Fun Night in Limavady

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Sport and Wellbeing Development Unit is holding an Inclusive Family Fun Night at Roe Mill Accessible Pay Park in Limavady on Thursday (August 11) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

The event will highlight Council’s newest inclusive play park and offer a range of activities including sensory play (delivered by Sensory Kids), Boccia, Archery, Inclusive Cycling and fun games.

Registration is free. To book call Roe Valley Leisure Centre 028 7776 4009 or visit the website: https://bit.ly/3JBavVU

4. Rosepark Farm Kite Festival

Some of the coolest and biggest kites you have ever seen are coming to Rosepark Farm in Ballymoney on Saturday (August 13) and Sunday (August 14).

Pitching down at the Blue Lagoon Beach, people are invited to bring their own kite. Fun for all ages.

Prices (usual entry fee) Adults- £5; Children - £5; Under 2 Free.

Other farm activities on the day include Petting Animals, Bouncy Castles, Ride-on Tractors, Ziplines, Playparks, Quad Train (£2 per barrel). Indoor Toddler play. No booking required.

Opening hours: Saturday and Sunday 11am-5pm. Kites flying 11am-4pm approximately. Please note this event is subject to weather conditions and may be cancelled last minute.

5. Teddy Bears’ Picnic at Moorbrook

If you go down to the lakes on Saturday, you’ll be sure.....to have a fantastic day out!

Young visitors and locals, their families and friends, can enjoy a day out at a Teddy Bears’ Picnic this Saturday (August 13) at the Lakes at Moorbrook on the outskirts of Castlerock.

Bring along a favourite Teddy Bear and enjoy a picnic, scavenger hunt, prizes and more. Tickets £10 includes Scavenger Hunt, Picnic, Play Park, Gift and Morellis Ice Cream Teddy Cone.