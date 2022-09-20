Five Things to do in Causeway Coast & Glens

Then look no further...

1. Istanbul Alphabet exhibition in Limavady

A beautiful new exhibition called Istanbul Alphabet by writer John Brown and photographer James Hughes is now open at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady.

Some of those who attended the launch of the Istanbul Alphabet exhibition which is now open at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre

The exhibition, which complements a book of the same name, is based on images taken by James over eight years in the Turkish city, covering its back streets, buildings, doorways, people, mosques, interiors, and street vendors. This photographic record became the basis for a collaboration with the poet John Brown which collectively explores the city, its people, history, and culture.

Together the pair selected 29 different photographs, one for each letter of the Turkish alphabet, with corresponding subject matters which represented different aspects of Istanbul.

For more information about the Istanbul Alphabet exhibition please visit www.roevalleyarts.com

2. Lego Club in Portstewart Library

A range of visual artists will be exhibiting their work in The White House, Portrush, windows from Friday 23 September to Sunday 9 October

If your little ones enjoy building with Lego then get along to Portstewart Library on Saturday morning for their Lego club.

For children aged six years and up, accompanied by a parent or carer, the club runs from 11am - 12 noon. Booking essential. Ask staff for details or call 028 7083 2712 or email [email protected]

Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre hosts a screening of National Theatre Live’s Much Ado About Nothing on Thursday (September 22) at 7.30pm.

Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd) and John Heffernan (Dracula) lead the cast in Shakespeare’s romcom of sun, sea and mistaken identity.

The legendary family-run Hotel Messina on the Italian Riveria has been visited by artists, celebrities and royalty. But when the owner’s daughter weds a dashing young soldier, not all guests are in the mood for love.

A string of scandalous deceptions soon surround not only the young couple, but also the adamantly single Beatrice and Benedick. Booking via now.

4. Waggy Races on Portstewart Strand

The Waggy Races 5k run is back on Portstewart Strand this Sunday (September 25) at 12.30pm.

Waggy Races is a cross country fun run to enter alongside your dogs! It’s the noisiest event you’ll ever enter and you can register to run (or walk) the 5k course with one dog, with two dogs or as a pack (two people and one dog).

Entry is online at www.waggy-races.com and includes entry to the beach, prizes and goody bags.

5. Windows at the White House

Portrush Arts Collective has collaborated with the Swell Festival to celebrate the wealth of creative talent in the area.

A range of visual artists will be exhibiting their work in The White House windows from Friday (September 23) along with a trail of artists work in various shop windows all along the Main Street of the town.