Five Things to do in Causeway Coast & Glens this week

Table quiz at Rugby Club

Test out the old grey matter at a Table Quiz at Coleraine Rugby Club this Saturday (October 8) at 7.30pm.

The table quiz and raffle are being organised by the youth rugby section and all funds are going towards hosting rugby teams from Coleraine’s twin town of La Roche sur Yon in France.

Flower Festival in Garvagh

Entry is £5 per person with a maximum of six people per team.

Garvagh Flower Festival

St Paul’s Parish Church in Garvagh will host a Festival of Flowers this week from Friday to Sunday (October 7-9). The theme of the festival will be ‘Old but Beautiful (but still bearing fruit)’. There will be an opening service at 11am on Friday.

Refreshments available, group booking essential. Contact Eleanor Livingstone on 07792 000 274 [email protected] or Rev Carmen Hayes on 028 2955 8226 [email protected]

New exhibition to launch this weekend

Rathlin Island concert

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council presents a concert entitled ‘Shared Music of Dalriada’ in McCuaig’s Bar, Rathlin, this Sunday (October 9) at 1pm.

Featuring young musicians from the Glens of Antrim Comhaltas and Ballycastle secondary schools, this will be a special performance of traditional music from Dalriada.

For further information, please contact Nic Wright of Museum Services on 07542 227764 or Gerard McIlroy of the Good Relations Team on 07517 498 458.

New exhibition at Roe Valley

This weekend sees the official launch of a new exhibition in the Roe Valley Arts Centre in Limavady.

Púca in the Machine is an exhibition by Shane Finan, Alannah Robins and Niamh Fahy. This is an exploratory collaboration of work between Alannah Robins, Niamh Fahy and Shane Finan responding to the unique and unusual history, mythology and ecology of the Poulaphuca Reservoir, Wicklow.

Everyone welcome for the official launch on Saturday (October 8) 12pm – 1pm.

Photography Masterclass

To complement his Reflections exhibition on display at Flowerfield Arts Centre running until November 5, Pulitzer prize-winning photographer Cathal McNaughton will deliver a special one-off masterclass this Saturday at 10am.

This is a unique opportunity to find out how a leading photographer approaches, researches and carries out an assignment. Participants will be set individual tasks on the day and taught how to build a story and create a narrative.