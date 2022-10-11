Five Things to do in Causeway Coast & Glens this week

1 The Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival

The Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival is back!

On Saturday (October 15) you’ll find a warm welcome in the village’s array of cafés and restaurants with menus offering fresh local ingredients, along with music and entertainment on the self-guided Bushmills Taste Trail. A Taste Causeway showcase will let you enjoy many of the fabulous products made in Causeway Coast and Glens, and there’ll be taste testing tours at Bushmills Distillery.

Most Popular

Fun, fish and fundraising

Sunday (October 16) will see the village transformed in to a street market scene where you’ll be greeted by the traders from Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market and Taste Causeway producers. At Millennium Park enjoy live music, creating a perfect way to spend your Sunday.

2 Hospice Praise Service

Advertisement

Also in Bushmills this weekend, the Bushmills Hospice Support Group will hold their annual Praise Service in St John the Baptist Parish Church, Bushmills, at 6.30pm.

There will be a special performance by Counterpoint with light refreshments served after the service.

Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival this weekend

3 Community Litter Pick

Fancy doing your bit for the environment? Want to help tidy up Portstewart?

Then head along to the Witch’s Hat at the Crescent this Saturday (October 15) to take part in a Community Litter Pick.

Advertisement

Organised by Portstewart Community Association, the litter pick will start at 10am and last for one hour.

4 Autumn Tea Dance

Get your dancing shoes on!

Ballymoney Town Hall will be the venue for an Autumn Team Dance on Friday (October 14) from 2-4pm.

Waltz down memory lane to the music of Francis Faulkner. This event is for our local senior citizens to enjoy an afternoon tea of tea, sandwiches, traybakes and reminiscences.

The event is free but booking is essential. Email [email protected] or telephone 028 2766 0230.

Advertisement

5 RNLI Fundraising Fish Supper

Portrush RNLI fundraising committee are holding a fundraising Fish Supper Night on Friday (October 14).

The event will take place in Portrush Yacht Club at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £15 and are available from committee members.