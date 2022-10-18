Register
Five Things to do in Causeway Coast & Glens this week

Dates for your diary...

By Una Culkin
36 minutes ago
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 12:11pm

Charity pub quiz

Head to the Railway Arms, Coleraine, on Thursday (Oct 20) for a table quiz in aid of Fibromyalgia and ME.

8.30pm start, £3 per person, light supper included.

    Shrek the Musical

    Portrush Music Society presents Shrek the Musical at the Magherabuoy House Hotel this week nightly at 7.30pm. Tickets from ticketsource

    Portrush Film Theatre

    Portrush Film Theatre will be screening Flee (2021) on Thursday (Oct 20) at 7.30pm. Flee tells the extraordinary true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time. Tickets from ticketsource.

    Flee is being shown by Portrush Film Theatre

    Big Band cabaret

    Limavady Big Band are in concert in the Roe Valley Arts Centre this Friday and Saturday (Oct 21 and 22) at 8pm. Tickets via Spurgeon McLean on 07763816540 or the band’s Facebook page.

    Halloween show at Riverside

    Mr Hullaballoo’s Happy Halloween show comes to the Riverside Theatre on Saturday (Oct 22). Details from the theatre https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/

    Causeway CoastColeraine