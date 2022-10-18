Charity pub quiz

Head to the Railway Arms, Coleraine, on Thursday (Oct 20) for a table quiz in aid of Fibromyalgia and ME.

8.30pm start, £3 per person, light supper included.

Shrek the Musical

Portrush Music Society presents Shrek the Musical at the Magherabuoy House Hotel this week nightly at 7.30pm. Tickets from ticketsource

Portrush Film Theatre

Portrush Film Theatre will be screening Flee (2021) on Thursday (Oct 20) at 7.30pm. Flee tells the extraordinary true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time. Tickets from ticketsource.

Flee is being shown by Portrush Film Theatre

Big Band cabaret

Limavady Big Band are in concert in the Roe Valley Arts Centre this Friday and Saturday (Oct 21 and 22) at 8pm. Tickets via Spurgeon McLean on 07763816540 or the band’s Facebook page.

Halloween show at Riverside

