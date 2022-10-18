Five Things to do in Causeway Coast & Glens this week
Dates for your diary...
Charity pub quiz
Head to the Railway Arms, Coleraine, on Thursday (Oct 20) for a table quiz in aid of Fibromyalgia and ME.
8.30pm start, £3 per person, light supper included.
Shrek the Musical
Portrush Music Society presents Shrek the Musical at the Magherabuoy House Hotel this week nightly at 7.30pm. Tickets from ticketsource
Portrush Film Theatre
Portrush Film Theatre will be screening Flee (2021) on Thursday (Oct 20) at 7.30pm. Flee tells the extraordinary true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time. Tickets from ticketsource.
Big Band cabaret
Limavady Big Band are in concert in the Roe Valley Arts Centre this Friday and Saturday (Oct 21 and 22) at 8pm. Tickets via Spurgeon McLean on 07763816540 or the band’s Facebook page.
Halloween show at Riverside
Mr Hullaballoo’s Happy Halloween show comes to the Riverside Theatre on Saturday (Oct 22). Details from the theatre https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/