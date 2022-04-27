Five Things To Do in Causeway Coast & Glens this weekend

Nothing to do? Then take a look at these suggestions...

1. Young Plato at Flowerfield

Book your tickets now for two screenings of the award-winning film Young Plato at Flowerfield Arts Centre this Thursday (April 28) at 1.30pm and 7pm.

Young Plato is a funny, poignant and uplifting film. It charts the dream of a maverick, Elvis-loving school headmaster, Kevin McArevey, who is determined to change the fortunes of an inner-city community plagued by urban decay, sectarian aggression, poverty and drugs.

The all-boys primary school, in post-conflict Belfast’s Ardoyne area, becomes a hot-house for questioning violence, as the headmaster sends his young wards home each day armed with the wisdom of the ancient Greek philosophers and skills in critical thinking.

The boys challenge their parents and neighbours to forsake the prejudice that has kept this conflict on the boil for decades. The film is about the confidence of youth, and is a tribute to the power of the possible.

Tickets are priced £5 and are available via Eventbrite or Flowerfield Arts Centre 028 7083 1400.

2. Mindful Chair Yoga

The Old Church Centre in Cushendun is starting Mindful Chair Yoga classes this Friday (April 29) at 11am for seven weeks.

The cost is £15 and the classes are organised by Cushendun and District Development Association supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Mindful Chair Yoga promotes mindful movement, breath awareness, meditation and relaxation.

For information and registration contact Fiona on 07518 391 883.

3. Great Expectations at the Riverside

Charles Dickens’ much loved novel Great Expectations comes to the stage of the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine this Saturday (April 30).

Great Expectations tells of the orphan Pip’s journey from boyhood to manhood as he seeks to find his place in an inhospitable world. We follow him from the marshes of Kent to London, where he aims to further his education and become a gentleman with the aid of a large fortune from a secret benefactor.

It is a story of love and loss, of guilt and shame, fear and courage and has some of the most vivid and memorable characters in all of English literature from Abel Magwitch to Miss Havisham.

With all the comedy, mystery, violent melodrama, suspense and poignancy of the original, Hotbuckle bring this wonderful tale vividly to life with their trademark live music, multiple characterisation and inventiveness.

Tickets priced at £15 are available to book online from https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/

4. Celebrate life and walk with Hospice

Northern Ireland Hospice has announced the return of Hospice Walks with in-person events this Spring – including an opportunity to blow the cobwebs off with the Portstewart Walk this Saturday, April 30.

Northern Ireland Hospice is calling on people in the Coleraine and Portstewart area to sign-up to their local walk and put their best foot forward with the charity to celebrate the return of the walks.

Each event promises to be a great day out with family and friends.

All the 2022 Hospice Walks are kindly sponsored by Causeway Coast Holiday Park and, as well as the Portstewart event, have been taking place in other beautiful locations across Northern Ireland, including North Down Coastal Path, Larne Coastal Route, Lagan Tow Path, Woodburn Reservoir and Ballycastle.

The Portstewart Hospice Walk will start with registration at Harry’s Shack, where participants can pick-up their Hospice T-shirt and bib. Walkers then set off along the Promenade, sweeping along the edge of the North Coast, with Portstewart Strand regarded as one of Northern Ireland’s finest beaches.

This stunning 5km route will allow walkers to enjoy stunning views along the beachfront all whilst raising vital funds for Hospice.

Celebrate life by registering for your Hospice Walk today at nihospice.org/walks.

5. Book your tickets for Steel Magnolias

This weekend, make sure you book tickets for a hilarious and heartbreaking production of Steel Magnolias in Portrush Town Hall.

Bannsider Productions present an all-local cast in this much loved play set in Truvy’s hairdressing salon in Louisiana.

Steel Magnolias runs in Portrush Town Hall next week from May 5 - 7.

Tickets on sale now via Eventbrite. Further information and booking from Bannsider Production Facebook page.

