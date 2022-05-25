Five Things to do in Causeway Coast & Glens this weekend...

1. Flower Festival

Visit Christ Church in Castlerock for their Flower Festival which runs from Friday to Sunday (May 27 - 29).

Titled ‘Lord, for the Years’ the Flower Festival has been created by Artistic Director Alan Beatty, assisted by James Burnside.

Festival times: Friday 10am - 7pm, opening service at 11am; Saturday 10am - 7pm; Sunday 2-6pm, closing service 7pm. Refreshments available. Proceeds in aid of church funds.

2. Glenullin Big Breakfast

Need to get fuelled up for the GAA Ulster Final Derry v Donegal this Sunday (May 29)?

Then, make Glenullin Camogie Club your first port of call as they are hosting a Big Breakfast in Glenullin Community Centre.

Offering sit-in or take-away breakfasts, the centre will be open from 8.30am - 12.30pm. Adults £7, children and OAPs £5.

3. Celtic Voice at the Riverside

Celtic Voice is a show full of Irish music at its best which comes to the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine this Saturday (May 28).

From the beautiful ballad ‘Grace’ to the uptempo ‘The Leaving of Liverpool’, the show delivers a complete range of songs to carry you on a musical journey through a long and rich history of classic songs enjoyed by old and young alike.

Featuring the amazing voice of Conor McGinty who, having reached the finals of the X-Factor, has appeared on the BBC’s The Nolan Show, UTV Life and RTE.

A must for fans of Irish classics, Conor treats the listener to an unforgettable night of musical heaven. Tickets available from https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/whats-on/celtic-voice-featuring-conor-mcginty

4. Portrush Music Society quiz

Test out the old grey cells and help Portrush Music Society with their fundraising at a table quiz this Friday (May 27).

Starting at 7.30pm, the quiz will take place in Rathmore Golf Club. Admission £5 per person (nibbles included).

The Society members are fundraising for their forthcoming production of Shrek the Musical which will be staged in October.

5. Organ Recital in Portrush

Holy Trinity Parish Church in Portrush will host an organ recital by Orly Watson this Friday (May 27) at 7:30pm.

Orly is Organist and Director of Music at Dromore Cathedral and Official Accompanist at Queen’s University Belfast where he is also a Doctoral Researcher.

A former chorister of Armagh Cathedral and a graduate of Oxford University and the Royal Academy of Music, he is already known as one of the outstanding new talents in Northern Ireland’s musical scene, a composer, pianist, organist, operatic répétiteur and accompanist of considerable distinction.

Admission free.

