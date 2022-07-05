Five Things To Do in Causeway Coast & Glens this weekend

1. Jubilee Party in Armoy

The celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee just keep coming!

Armoy Orange Hall will hold a Jubilee Party this Saturday (July 9) starting at 6.30pm.

There will be fireworks, disco, musical entertainment, barbecue and children’s entertainment.

2. Harps Alive at Mussenden

Harpers and historians will join forces this month to celebrate the 230th anniversary of the Belfast Harpers’ Assembly with five days of music and heritage in a unique cross-community series of events.

Organised by the Harps Alive partnership, the festival will bring together the finest harpers from across the island to recognise the landmark event that collected music more than two centuries ago for future harpers to learn from and perform.

Harps Alive will open on Saturday (July 9) at Mussenden Temple, Downhill, where harpist Denis Hempson was born and raised. The event will showcase the talents of many local harpers, who will play some of his best-known tunes to illustrate the Hempson story, which audience members will hear from historian Mark Doherty and genealogist Fiona Pegrum. Harper Aoibheann Uí Dhoibhlin will perform on a copy of Dennis Hempson’s original harp and will be joined by local harpers from Scoil Ruaidhrí Dall and Causeway Harp Ensemble. The full programme of events can be found at harpsalive.com

3. Art Exhibition in Portstewart

Star of the Sea Parish Centre in Portstewart will play host to an exhibition of art this weekend.

Local artists wil exhibit their work in the centre (which is situated behind Bud’s Spar at the Diamond) from July 7 - 11. Opening times: Thursday 2-8pm; Friday, Saturday, Sunday 11am-8pm; Monday 11am-5pm.

All welcome to pop in and view the work.

4. Awful Auntie....outdoors!

Heartbreak Productions are back at Riverside this Saturday afternoon (July 9) for their unique brand of open air theatre, performing David Walliam’s hilarious modern classic tale.

Awful Auntie by David Walliams is a truly thrilling tale. Owls, ghosts, chases, escapes, motorcycle rides, and tiddlywinks all fill Stella’s days as she evades her menacing Aunt and saves the family home.

Please note this performance will take place outdoors (weather permitting). Seating is not provided however you are encouraged to bring a blanket or folding chairs to enjoy this performance.

Booking now at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/whats-on/awful-auntie

5. Solo exhibition in Cushendun

Bridgeen Butler will host her first ever solo exhibition of her artwork in the Old Church Centre, Cushendun, from July 8-17.

The exhibition title is ‘Pieces of me’ Landscapes, Seascapes, and Escapes. . A health diagnosis in 2018 meant Bridgeen had to retire early and she began to use art as her pastime and her therapy. The artwork is inspired by the landscape and seascapes of her home on the North Antrim coast and also draws from her travels and her imagination.

The Old Church Centre is an historic, atmospheric and beautiful venue to display such an exhibition. The exhibition is open to the public from from noon to 4pm daily with additional opening from 6.30-8.30pm on July 13-15. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to attend.

