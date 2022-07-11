Five Things To Do in Causeway Coast & Glens this weekend

Here are some suggestions for your diary...

1. Clubsound’s 50th anniversary

Dance the night away at the Royal Court Hotel on Friday (July 15) as Clubsound celebrate 50 years in showbiz.

This event also takes a wander down memory lane with a reunion for anyone who ever danced the night away in Portrush’s iconic Arcadia ballroom.

Compere Brian Moore will bring everyone back in time to the glory days of the Arcadia. The event will also support the RNLI.

Tickets are priced at £15 and are available from the Royal Court Hotel and Jingles in Portrush as well as La Lola in Portstewart or online from myticket.com

2. Air Ambulance Coffee Morning

A coffee morning will be held on Saturday (July 16) to raise vital funds for Air Ambulance NI.

The fundraising event will be held in Ramoan Parish Centre, Ballycastle, from 9am until 1pm and is being organised by local man Paul Quinn and friends.

Paul is taking on the Extreme North (Quest) in August, accompanied by his friends Damian Devlin, Kevin Murphy and Paul Humphries. The challenge comprises four half marathons in four days and takes in the magnificent Wild Atlantic Way, including Malin Head and Inishowen.

3. Artisan Craft Fair in Portballintrae

Portballintrae Village Hall will be the venue for an Artisan Craft Fair on Saturday (July 16).

The event will take place from 10.30am and run until 4pm. All welcome.

4. Summer Street Theatre

Watch, laugh or get involved if you dare as this year’s Summer Street Theatre returns animating the seaside resorts of Portrush, Portstewart and Ballycastle.

Enjoy a silly slapstick moment, laugh at the traditional Punch & Judy show or gaze in awe at the talents of the fire manipulators as they breathe and juggle fire. Let yourself be mesmerised by the talented unicyclists and stilt walkers or share a giggle with the family as lively and energetic circus performers bring some fun to the seaside.

The performers up first are as follows: PORTRUSH (July 15) Sharp Dressed Men 1.30pm at the Ampitheatre. PORTSTEWART (July 15) Sharp Dressed Men 4pm at the Crescent. BALLYCASTLE: (July 18) Babcock and Bobbins 1.30pm and 3pm at the Seafront.

5. North Coast Trad live in the park

Pack a picnic, some camp chairs or picnic blanket and head to Portstewart for a Saturday Lunchtime Live in the Park performance by three of the talented musicians and tutors from North Coast Trad.

Sorcha Meehan (Fiddle), Steven Iveson (Guitar) and Laoiseach McGarry (Whistle) will entertain from 12 noon - 1pm this Saturday (July 16). This free event is open to everyone.

