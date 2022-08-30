Five Things to do in Causeway Coast & Glens this weekend

Here’s a suggestion or two...

1. Portrush Raft Race

The event may have been ‘beached’ for a year or two due to Covid, but the massive RNLI fundraiser Portrush Raft Race returns this Saturday and Sunday (September 3 and 4).

The actual race takes place at 3pm on Saturday at the West Strand but there’s much much more happening over the weekend.

Compere Brian Moore will keep proceedings moving along ‘swimmingly’ so check out Portrush Raft Race Facebook page for information.

2. U3A Activities Fair

Causeway u3a will resume its annual Activity Fair on Thursday, September 1, at the Lodge Hotel, Lodge Park, Coleraine from 10.30am until 12.30pm with the formal opening at 11am. Anyone in their third age (retired or semi-retired) is invited to come and see what is on offer – over 50 options run from Art to Yoga.

Causeway u3a is a membership charity which enables people in their third age to share educational, creative and leisure activities. They are committed to making u3a as inclusive and welcoming as possible and no qualifications are needed for membership.

Information about activities and how to join can be found on their website https://www.causewayu3a.co.uk

3. The Illegals at Roe Valley

Let The Illegals take you back to 1980 when The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac served up two of the best live double-albums of all time.

Widely regarded as one of the best live tribute acts in the country, The Illegals are back in 2022 with their ever-popular, classic-rock revival show replicating the sound of the world’s two greatest rock bands.

The best of two legendary bands in one night and a little more besides with hit songs like ‘Hotel California’, ‘Go Your Own Way’, ‘Life In The Fast Lane’, ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Take It Easy’, ‘Say That You Love Me’, ‘Last Resort’, ‘The Chain’ and ‘New Kid In Town’. This is a night of music not to be missed!

The concert takes places at the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre at 8pm on Saturday (September3). Booking open.

4. The Family Shark Show

For anyone with little ones in the house, the Family Shark Show comes to Ballymoney on Saturday (September 3).

The show brings to life the story behind the song. Venture into the deep blue sea and join Baby on the adventure of a lifetime.

Come and help Mummy and Daddy prepare Baby for the first day of school, with lots of exhilarating crowd interaction. Enjoy the excitement as Baby meets new friends from different worlds, such as Olivia the Octopus and Tommy the Turtle.

The show takes place in Ballymoney Town Hall at 2pm. Go to www.FamilySharkShow.com for information on booking.

5. Maritime Heritage Weekend

The Old Church Centre in Cushendun is holding a Martime Heritage Weekend on September 3 and 4.

With everything from a children’s storytelling workshop to a guided boat trip and heritage walk, there’s something for all interests.

Check out the Old Church website for all the details.

