Five Things to Do In County Antrim this weekend

Here are some events and activities that are happening from Friday to Sunday.

1. Ahoghill Young Farmers are holding a Big Breakfast in Ahoghill Community Centre on Saturday, May 7, from 9am-12pm.

The club want to bring the community back together after the stressful two years covid-19 has cause the residents of Ahoghill.

Everyone is welcome to come down and grab a fry or filled breakfast bap and have a catch up with friends in the local community.

2. This year’s Darkness Into Light walk will raise awareness of the issue of suicide and vital funds for 14 local mental health and suicide prevention charities.

Supported by Electric Ireland, the event will take place as the sun rises on Saturday, May 7, when the Ballymena event will take place at the Ecos Park.

Anyone can sign up to participate at www.darknessintolight.com.

3. Kings Moss Cycling Club Centenary Exhibition is now open. The Ballyclare-based Kings Moss Cycling Club is celebrating its centenary in 2022 and is proud to be holding an exhibition at The Mill to mark the anniversary. The club has a distinguished history peppered with sporting victories when its members were dominant on the Northern Ireland road racing scene. The Exhibition is free and is being held in the Flax Gallery from May 6-27, 10am-5pm.

4. The Friends Goodwill Music Festival returns to the historic Larne Market Yard on Friday 6, Saturday 7 and Sunday, May 8 with acts such as Hothouse Flowers and Eddi Reader taking to the stage. It follows on from a successful virtual event held in 2021. Main Street in Larne will be buzzing with a variety of musical performances lined up for the three-day event, with each act carefully selected to provide a variety of contemporary folk music. It will feature a packed programme of live music, dancing, children’s activities, chocolate workshop, street theatre, food demonstrations and even guided walks.

The main street activities will run from 12 noon to 3pm on Saturday and from 2pm-8pm on Sunday in the Market Yard.

5. The Museum of Orange Heritage’s exhibition marking the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has just opened in Belfast. The exhibition features a range of artefacts and displays which look back over the 70 years and includes a number with links to the Orange Institution. The Museum, which is free of charge, is open from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm (last admission is 4pm).

