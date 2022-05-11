Five things to do in County Antrim this weekend

Here are some events and activities that are happening from Friday to Sunday

1. The ‘Gather’ exhibition by Hayley Gault has just opened at Larne Museum & Arts Centre where it is running until May 26.

Hayley Gault is a sheep farmer working on her family farm in East Antrim. Commissioned by NI Mental Health Arts Festival, this series of images in the theme of “Gather” highlight the seasonal and generational gathering of animals and grass and the ever present pressures and anxieties that impact farmers. Documenting her daily work through photography, her images reflect the complexities, struggles and triumphs in farming life. Opening hours: Monday - Friday, 10am – 3pm (lunch-time closing 12.15pm – 12.45pm).

2. Balmoral Show Northern Ireland’s huge agri-food event is back, as the 153rd Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank returns to Balmoral Park, Lisburn until Saturday, May 14. As always, the Show prides itself on offering something for everyone; from prize winning livestock, an unrivalled array of trade stands, the mouth-watering NI Food Pavilion showcasing the very best of local produce as well as a wide range of family entertainment and attractions, this spectacular agri-food show is not to be missed. All tickets must be purchased online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk/buy-tickets

3. Why not head to Belfast Zoo and meet Priscita, a female two-toed sloth, just arrived from a German zoo. Keepers hope she will mate with the zoo’s popular male sloth, named Enrique. Belfast Zoo is open every day, 10am – 6pm with last admission at 4.30pm. Admission can be booked online at www.belfastzoo.co.uk * Photo credit Alan Campbell

4. Ulster Museum has launched Inclusive Global Histories, a new exhibition which demonstrates National Museums NI’s commitment to decolonisation, diversity and inclusion.Inclusive Global Histories highlights how National Museums NI is re-evaluating its World Cultures Collection, to better understand the complex global stories of some 4,500 items - how and why they came to be in Belfast, how they can be connected to audiences, and what the options might be for their future. Entry to Inclusive Global Histories is free as part of wider admission to Ulster Museum. For more information visit nmni.com.

5. Antrim Castle Gardens & Clotworthy House will be the venue for a Summer Birds Workshop on Saturday, May 14, from 10.30-1.30pm. Admission Free but places need to be booked at https://oldcourthouse.ticketsolve.com/shows/873633447. At this fun workshop Park Rangers will guide you through the steps of Bird Identification. The day will comprise a theoretical presentation on bird ID and general information, with an emphasis on Summertime Bird watching. Followed by a guided walk around the Grounds to identify some of our feathered friends. Meeting Point: Ferrard Room, Clotworthy House, Antrim Castle Gardens

