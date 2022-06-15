Five things to do in County Antrim this weekend

Here are some events and activities that are happening from Friday to Sunday.

1. Marie Jones’ awarding ‘Stones in his Pockets’ has just returned to Northern Ireland and the Barn Theatre’s 25th anniversary production is now on at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast. Set in rural Ireland, Stones in His Pockets follows a small village that is turned upside down by the arrival of a Hollywood studio to film the latest historical blockbuster. Told through the eyes of local lads Charlie Conlon and Jake Quinn, who are employed as extras, it soon becomes clear that Tinseltown’s romanticised dream of Ireland is a long way from reality. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk

2. The all singing all dancing High School Musical Jr is on at the Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, at 7.30pm and 4.10pm. Admission is £16 and £14 concession. Book at https://theatreatthemill.ticketsolve.com/shows/873633746

3. A successful lock-down experiment has inspired a new exhibition of work by Irish artist Bridget Flinn. ‘Looking North’ is now open in Gormleys Fine Art Belfast gallery, 471 Lisburn Road. Flinn has spent time over the past six months exploring Northern Ireland’s landscape in preparation for the new exhibition which explores a cross section of the varied terrain, from Belfast’s urban landscape to the stunning coastline around Strangford Lough. ‘Looking North’ consists of nine new works, each inspired by her exploration of the urban and rural landscape she encountered. The exhibition follows on from a very successful earlier one in Dublin which focused on the Sandymount area of the city. See gormleys.ie for more details.

4. Why not head to Carnfunnock Country Park on the Antrim Coast Road near Larne. It is packed full of exciting and unusual attractions to see and do, with over 191 hectares of mixed woodland, play area, colourful gardens, walking trails and coastline. The Park was originally part of the estate of Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon and was purchased by Larne Borough Council in 1957. Many of the original features remain, including the walled garden, the ice house and the lime kilns.

5. Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge is now open for the summer season. Suspended across a 30-metre deep and 20-metre-wide chasm, this famous rope bridge on the North Antrim coast near Ballintoy was first erected in 1755 to connect salmon fishermen to the rocky island of Carrick-a-Rede. Visitors should book online in advance at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/carrick-a-rede

