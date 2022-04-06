Five Things To Do on the Causeway Coast this weekend

1. Easter Fair in Portrush

Why not call into St Patrick’s Church Hall, Causeway Street, Portrush this Saturday (April 9) for a charity Easter Craft Fair and Coffee Morning?

Running from 10am - 1pm, there will be 20 local stall holders in attendance.

Admission £5 which includes tea/coffee, traybakes and shortbread.

All proceeds to the Community Rescue Service. Fundraising raffle on the day. All welcome.

2. Ballymoney Spring Fair

Ballymoney is the place to be this weekend as the popular Spring Fair returns this Friday and Saturday (April 8 and 9).

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce and Fuse FM, this year’s action-packed event is set to be the best yet, with new venues in the town centre and an even bigger choice of have-a-go attractions on offer.

Look out for vintage cars, live music, dance displays and a showcase of some of our best artisan produce and indulge in some retail therapy with many of the town’s independent boutiques and businesses offering Spring Fair special offers.

Full details from www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

3. Flowerfield Art Exhibition

Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart is delighted to be the first venue on the island of Ireland to present an exciting new touring exhibition from the Hayward Gallery at the Southbank Centre, London.

A remarkable collection of work from the pioneering American artist Georgia O’Keeffe is on display, showcasing 21 photogravures of drawings produced by the artist between 1915-1963, reflecting the period in which she established herself as a major figure in American Modernism.

Displayed alongside her drawings, exhibition texts will also recall the artist’s own commentary – sourced from a fragmentary but often poetic text she published alongside the collection – about why she made these drawings.

Full details from www.flowerfield.org

4. Sign up for Digital Makers programme

If you know any 16-25 year olds, take a look at the exciting project being run by Ballymoney Museum - and sign up this weekend!

By signing up to the free Digital Makers Club programme in Ballymoney Museum you will...

Get hands on with the latest in digital technologies including 3D printing, audio recording, digital photography and laser & vinyl engraving.

Learn about the rich heritage of Ballymoney Museum.

Enjoy a free group outing out to watch the International North West 200 (includes free lunch).

Meet like-minded people, have great craic and obtain a digital Fabrication Badge Qualification whist doing so!

Check out Ballymoney Museum Facebook page for full details.

5. Watch Willy Wonka at the Riverside

The world is astounded when Willy Wonka, for years a recluse in his factory, announces that five lucky people will be given a tour of the factory, shown all of the secrets of his amazing candy, and one will win a lifetime supply of Wonka chocolate.

The much-loved Gene Wilder movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will be screened at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine this Saturday (April 9) at 3pm.

Delivered in partnership with Cinemagic, tickets for the screening are priced £5.

Booking via https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/