Five Things To Do on the Causeway Coast this weekend...

1. Spring Horse and Pony Show

The Causeway Coast Arena is the venue for a Spring Horse and Pony Show sponsored by Causeway Coast Community Showjumpers.

The event will take place on Monday, April 18.

Check out the Facebook page for RDA Causeway Coast Arena for further details.

2. Fundraising Night for Ukraine

Get along to the Magherabuoy House Hotel this Saturday (April 16) at 7pm for a Fundraising Night for Ukraine.

Tickets costing £15 include music from a DJ and finger food and a giant raffle with over 40 prizes.

For information contact the hotel.

3. Joseph comes to Portrush Town Hall

By special permission of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ballywillan Drama Group are staging an exclusive concert version of everyone’s favourite musical – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat - from Tuesday, April 19 to Saturday, April 23.

The show has been seen by millions of people worldwide and songs like ‘Close Every Door’, ‘Any Dream Will Do’ and ‘Go Go Joseph’ are perennial favourites.

This show is almost sold out so this weekend, make sure you grab the last remaining seats.

To book go to www.ballywillan.com

4. Do you have a ‘Bridge Story’ to tell?

The Coleraine community will have the chance to rediscover the history of the local area through storytelling in a three-day festival taking place over the Easter weekend.

The Bridge of Stories Community Festival has been organised by Radius Housing and Big Telly Theatre Company and will tell local stories from both sides of the Old Bridge, that straddles the Bann and connects the town.

With so much history in the area around the bridge, the festival aims to bring people together to hear the stories, which are told by local people and reflect the rich heritage of the area.

Events at the festival will include Story in a Boat, where the audience will be treated to tales from a local boat owner on the River Bann, a Wishing Bridge, where members of the community can write their own wishes on ribbons that will be tied in the foot bridge, and audio journeys that can be listened to as you walk across the bridge.

The programme of activity on the Old Bridge will take place between 11am and 4pm on Saturday 16, Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 April.

To find out more about the Bridge of Stories Festival visit www.big-telly.com.

5. Get in pole position for NW200

After a two year absence, Ireland’s premier road race, the North West 200 returns on Saturday, May 14, and you can be in pole position wearing the official 2022 merchandise.

Slip into top gear and check out the pop up shop prior to race week at the Diamond Centre, Coleraine.

The official North West 200 pop up event will take place this Saturday, April 16 from 10am to 3pm.

So why not call in and check out the new range of quality merchandise that will be available including the official NW200 polo, hoodie, hooded coat, t-shirt, beanies and a special commemorative pin.

