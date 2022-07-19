Five Things To Do this weekend in Causeway Coast & Glens area

1. Summer Street Theatre

Watch, laugh or get involved if you dare as this year’s Summer Street Theatre returns animating the seaside resorts of Portrush, Portstewart and Ballycastle.

Enjoy a silly slapstick moment, laugh at the traditional Punch & Judy show or gaze in awe at the talents of the fire manipulators as they breathe and juggle fire. Let yourself be mesmerised by the talented unicyclists and stilt walkers or share a giggle with the family as lively and energetic circus performers bring some fun to the seaside.

The performers are as follows: Portrush (July 20) Parky 1.30pm at the Ampitheatre. Portstewart (July 20) Parky 4pm at the Crescent. Ballycastle: (July 25) Dr Nick 1.30pm and 3pm at the Seafront.

2. Portrush Summer Theatre

That ever-popular seaside summer favourite is back - Portrush Summer Theatre!

Opening the season in Portrush Town Hall, Rosemary Drama Group present Sam Cree’s comedy ‘Strictly for the Birds’ from July 20-23 nightly at 8pm.

Prices: adults £12, senior citizens £10, children £5. Special rates for organised parties. Box office opening hours Wednesday - Saturday 11.30am-12.30pm and from 6-8pm. Telephone 028 7082 9539. www.portrushsummer.wordpress.com

3. Open air Jane Eyre

Heartbreak Productions are back at the Riverside Theatre in Colerane on Thursday (July 21) at 7.30pm for their unique brand of open air theatre, performing Bronte’s classic novel of Thornfield Hall’s infamous governess Jane Eyre.

Step right up, ladies and gents, to Heartbreak Productions’ Carnival Spectacular - complete with astounding acrobats, jaw-dropping juggler, and our very special guests - the death-defying escape artist Jane Eyre.

Watch her wiggle out of five different tight corners, including everyone’s greatest fear - fire!

Heartbreak is delighted to present this original adaptation of Charlotte Bronte’s classis, Jane Eyre, for the outdoor stage. We follow our favourite Victorian heroine through her many ordeals, using the backdrop of a carnival, as she escapes from her aunt’s house, her school, the fire, the moors, and finally finds safety with her true love, Mr Rochester. Harrowing at times and heart-warming at others.

Please note this performance will take place outdoors (weather permitting). Seating is not provided however you are encouraged to bring a blanket or folding chairs to enjoy this performance. Booking now open at the Riverside Theatre

4. Art in the Park

Take the children along to Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart this Saturday (July 23) from 10.30am - 12 noon for Art in the Park.

Children will have the opportunity to experiment with a variety of different artistic materials, learn new creative techniques, have fun and develop their skills, before making their finished nature-inspired masterpiece. Taking place outdoors (weather permitting) in Flowerfield Park, budding naturalists will create bug hotels, bird feeders, planters, bug observation boxes, wind-chimes and lots more, all using recycled materials!

N.B. Creativity is messy! Wear suitable clothing for outdoor weather. The event is for children aged 5-7 years. Tickets priced at £9 are available from EventBrite

5. Rathlin Island Forage and Feast

Discover a taste of our sealife and edibles this Sunday (July 24) by foraging in the rock pools and shoreline of Rathlin Island with Rathlin Seabites Forager Ksenia Zywczuk.

Learn the ancient art of foraging that has provided sustenance in food and fuel for the Island for hundreds of years. Forage and learn about the island’s seaweeds and then enjoy an amazing sea-inspired five course lunch from the seashore in the Richard Branson Centre by Chef Rob Curley from Slemish Market Supper Club.W

This is BYO event. Foraging 1hr 30 minutess at 11.30am followed by five course surprise lunch 1.30pm. Booking of Rathlin Island Ferry return advisable if not staying on Island. Feast or Forage can be booked separately.

To book a place message Slemish Market Supper Club or phone Chef Rob Curley on 07547804975.

