Former Lisburn woman Edith Moore is inviting crafters of all ages to her new group

Former Lisburn woman Edith Moore is sharing her passion for crafting at a new group being held fortnightly in Lurgan.

Edith decided to start a new crafting group, ‘Crafters Delight’, where people could learn new skills or just spend time together working on their own projects.

"I have always had an interest in crafts,” explained Edith.

"I enjoy doing a range of crafts, including sewing, quilting, flower arranging, wreathmaking, knitting, crochet, baking, and card making.

You can learn new skills or take the time to complete an existing project at Crafters Delight, which is held fortnightly in Lurgan YMCA. Pic credit: Contributed

"I wanted to share my passion with others and help them with their craft projects.

"I also wanted to inspire people who haven’t tried crafting before and help solve any problems people might have with projects they are working on.

"I wanted to give people the opportunity to meet up, develop friendships, try some crafts, and enjoy a cuppa and a scone at the same time.”

The group is held on the first and third Tuesday of the month upstairs at the YMCA at 4 Carnegie Street, Lurgan from 10.30am until 12noon.

‘Crafters Delight’ is aimed at all ages and skill levels, and there are experienced crafters on hand to share their knowledge. You can learn new skills or bring along your own project.

There is a small charge of £4 to cover the cost of the venue.

A wreathmaking class will also be held on Tuesday December 5 at 10.30am-12.30pm at the YMCA in Lurgan, with an evening class at the Jethro Centre in Lurgan from 7pm-9pm. The class costs £25. Booking is essential. For further information or to book a place contact 07599644317 or email [email protected].