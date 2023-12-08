FREE Botanicals themed workshop from Bushmills Courthouse Project
The Bushmills Courthouse Project is offering a FREE Botanicals themed workshop next week.
The workshops will be held on Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12, at Broughgammon Farm. The events will run from 10am until 4pm on both days. Lunch will be provided.
These workshops are suitable for adults and will include foraging/recycled paper plant making/apothecary workshop/ winter wellness themed workshop/ making fire cider, and an immunity tea, and a tincture/ Cyanotypes, using the plants made on day one.
To register, simply email: [email protected]