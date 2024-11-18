Free drum and flute tuition from Ulster Scots Agency at Dunaghy

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Nov 2024
Fancy taking up a new hobby? Ever wanted to learn a musical instrument?

Every Wednesday, Dunaghy Flute Band in conjunction with the Ulster Scots Agency, are holding a series of traditional Ulster Scots Flute and Drum tuition classes in the Glendinning Hall, Dunaghy, Ballymoney, from 7-9pm.

Tuition classes are FREE with all musical instruments provided for the class. The tuition classes are up and running now and will continue until Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

Everyone welcome to attend the classes.

