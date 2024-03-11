Free Easter Activities for children announced
Paul said: "If you’re searching for ways to keep the kids occupied over the Easter holidays and keen to keep costs down, take a look at our five free (or cheap) suggestions.
"Please share any other ideas with us on social media – just search Christians Against Poverty UK."
A world of stories
Visit your local library and see what events they have going on over the Easter holidays. You might want to challenge the kids to dress up as their favourite story character too.
Hunt Zog
From Forestry England, Zog trails can be found in locations across the UK – a fun and inexpensive day out with a ready-made activity pack and lots of photo opportunities. Find your nearest trail at forestryengland.uk/zog.
Perfect pebbles
Go for a walk with the kids and collect a selection of pebbles - ideally ones that are big enough to paint or draw on. Design and paint them when you get home, then use them for an Easter egg-style hunt, or to create a beautiful display.
Fun at church
Many churches organise fun activities and events for children around Easter. (Lisburn Cathedral have their BIG Church Serve on March 27-30. Many also run regular mums and tots groups, kids clubs and youth groups all year round. Check out your local church’s website or notice board to find out more.
Scavenger hunt
Get out and about, perhaps Hillsborough Park or lake near you, and challenge the kids to spot everything on the list below. Feel free to add more!
-
A ladybird
-
A caterpillar
-
A butterfly
-
A woodlouse
-
A bird
-
A person wearing a hat
-
A person wearing something of a certain colour
-
A person wearing trainers
-
A small dog
-
A big dog
-
An ice cream van
-
A funny-shaped leaf
-
A funny-shaped pebble
-
A purple petal (don’t pick any, just point)
-
A daisy
-
A daffodil
-
A curvy twig
-
A brown leaf
-
A signpost
-
Something to sit on
Indoor picnic
Rainy day? Put up a tent in the living room, or create a den with blankets and cushions, and have your own indoor picnic. This is also a great opportunity to teach children about budgeting: give them a certain amount of money (e.g. £5) and challenge them to buy all the picnic items you need without going over budget.
Christians Against Poverty (CAP) is a UK charity working with more than 800 affiliated churches to deliver debt help, budgeting guidance, support to find work, life skills education and more. Visit capuk.org to find out more.