Free Easter Activities for children announced

Paul said: "If you’re searching for ways to keep the kids occupied over the Easter holidays and keen to keep costs down, take a look at our five free (or cheap) suggestions.

"Please share any other ideas with us on social media – just search Christians Against Poverty UK."

Paul Bailie. Lisburn CAP manager

Visit your local library and see what events they have going on over the Easter holidays. You might want to challenge the kids to dress up as their favourite story character too.

Hunt Zog

From Forestry England, Zog trails can be found in locations across the UK – a fun and inexpensive day out with a ready-made activity pack and lots of photo opportunities. Find your nearest trail at forestryengland.uk/zog.

Perfect pebbles

Go for a walk with the kids and collect a selection of pebbles - ideally ones that are big enough to paint or draw on. Design and paint them when you get home, then use them for an Easter egg-style hunt, or to create a beautiful display.

Fun at church

Many churches organise fun activities and events for children around Easter. (Lisburn Cathedral have their BIG Church Serve on March 27-30. Many also run regular mums and tots groups, kids clubs and youth groups all year round. Check out your local church’s website or notice board to find out more.

Scavenger hunt

Get out and about, perhaps Hillsborough Park or lake near you, and challenge the kids to spot everything on the list below. Feel free to add more!

A ladybird

A caterpillar

A butterfly

A woodlouse

A bird

A person wearing a hat

A person wearing something of a certain colour

A person wearing trainers

A small dog

A big dog

An ice cream van

A funny-shaped leaf

A funny-shaped pebble

A purple petal (don’t pick any, just point)

A daisy

A daffodil

A curvy twig

A brown leaf

A signpost

Something to sit on

Indoor picnic

Rainy day? Put up a tent in the living room, or create a den with blankets and cushions, and have your own indoor picnic. This is also a great opportunity to teach children about budgeting: give them a certain amount of money (e.g. £5) and challenge them to buy all the picnic items you need without going over budget.