Flowerfield and Roe Valley arts centres are all set to welcome you to their horrifying Halloween activities this October.

Frighteningly good fun at Flowerfield & Roe Valley arts centres this Halloween. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

From frightening films to creepy craft workshops, spooky storytelling, and dance, join the teams for fun activities and events for all ages.

Returning to Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre after its tremendous success, Tenx9 presents Trick or Treat on Friday, October 27, where nine people will have up to ten minutes each to tell a true story from their own life. The organisers are on the lookout for storytellers, so get in touch with your true spine-chilling stories at tenx9.com/submissions.

Why not make your own mushroom or toadstool, the perfect addition to your autumnal wreath or table centre, as Carolyn from Woolly Wild Folk leads a seasonal needle-felting workshop (21 October).

At Flowerfield Arts Centre, children and young people can get creative with Linda Mullholland’s Halloween themed Weekend Wonders Workshop for 5 – 12 years (14 & 21 October); Christina Smyth from Meraki Art will also facilitate an autumn theme series for 11-13 year olds and in the pottery studio there will be creating Halloween Clay Lanterns (21 October) suitable for young people aged 8 – 12 years.

Haunted House Open Days will take place on Saturday, October 28, at Flowerfield and Tuesday, October 31 at Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, both will offer a packed programme of fun for all the family.

On Saturday, October 28, the excitement at Flowerfield kicks off kicks off with a screening of Hotel Transylvania, then families are encouraged to unleash their creative spirits in a post-film drop-in craft workshop with Linda Mulholland and Christina Smyth. Storyteller Karen Edwards will breathe life into the eerie myths and legends of the Causeway Coast alongside a drop-in creepy craft workshop in the afternoon.

Naturally North Coast & Glens Market will be at Flowerfield from 12noon – 4pm, with a tempting array of artisan local foods while the Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company invite you to participate in a spooky dance workshop.

On Halloween itself (Tuesday, October 31), the eerie excitement continues at Roe Valley Arts Centre with a screening of Monsters Inc, followed by a monster masterpieces drop-in craft workshop. Kelly Quigley will enchant tiny tots with Not too Spooky Tales and in the afternoon there will be a drop-in creepy craft workshop and with the Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company bringing some dancing fun to the proceedings.

Bookings for workshops, films and events can be made at flowerfield.org and roevalleyarts.com or by calling Flowerfield on 028 7083 1400 or Roe Valley on 028 7776 0650. Please note that these events do book up quickly - so be quick!