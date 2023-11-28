With just four weeks to the big day, the pre-Christmas pantomime and festive show season is in full swing!
From traditional pantomimes, to festive shows to adult Christmas comedies strictly for the grown-ups, here we take a look at all of the seasonal offerings from our local theatres and drama groups.
Pantomime has a long theatrical history in Western culture dating back to the era of classical theatre. Modern pantomime includes songs, gags, slapstick comedy and dancing. It generally combines gender-crossing actors and topical humour with a story more or less based on a well-known fairy tale, fable or folk tale.
Pantomime is definitely a participatory form of theatre, in which the audience is encouraged and expected to sing along with certain parts of the music and shout out phrases to the performers.
For others, the run-up to Christmas means a trip to the theatre for a side-splitting festive show while others enjoy some Christmas crackers of adult comedies. Here’s what’s on offer...
1. ALADDIN
Your wish is their command this Christmas at The Market Place Theatre in Armagh, as they whisk you away on a high-flying adventure with the magical and breath-taking pantomime, ‘Aladdin’. Join a fabulous cast of madcap characters for a thrilling carpet ride with plenty of twists and turns, cheers and boos in a tale of love against the odds. Will the evil Abanazar destroy Aladdin’s dreams to get rich and marry Princess Jasmine? Running from December 2 until December 24. Booking open now on 028 3752 1821 Photo: Marketplace Armagh
2. SLEEPING BEAUTY
Coleraine's Riverside Theatre presents Sleeping Beauty from December 2 - 17. This family-friendly show features a wonderful all-singing, all-dancing cast alongside spectacular sets and dazzling costumes. And in order to include everyone in the joy of panto, the performance on Friday, December 8 at 6.30pm will be a relaxed performance and the performance on Sunday, December 10 at 5pm will be a captioned performance. Tickets available now from www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or 028 70 123 123. Photo: McAuley Multimedia
3. RAPUNZEL
Get ready to let your hair down for this year’s pantomime, Rapunzel – A Tangled Panto, which is now taking place at the Waterfront Studio, Belfast, until January 6, 2024! This Christmas treat tells the tale of the lonely princess with the golden hair trapped in a tower, longing for a life of adventure on the outside world. With the help of some friends and Prince Ryder, will they be able to help Rapunzel escape the tower she has been locked in since birth by the evil witch and be reunited with her family? Tickets booking now at www.waterfront.co.uk Photo: Waterfront Hall
4. SANTA AND THE GREAT CHRISTMAS UPGRADE
W5 in Belfast presents Santa and the Great Christmas Upgrade. It seems the robot elves have convinced Santa that he needs to modernise his operations, completely upgrade his equipment and take a more technological approach to present delivery this Christmas. What could possibly go wrong with that? This live action family friendly show features Santa, big screen animation, robots, high adventure, and ultimately a healthy sprinkling of Christmas magic. And (if Santa can save the day) a present for every paying child in the audience! Go to w5online.co.uk for more information. Show runs on selected dates until December 23. Photo: W5