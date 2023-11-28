3 . RAPUNZEL

Get ready to let your hair down for this year’s pantomime, Rapunzel – A Tangled Panto, which is now taking place at the Waterfront Studio, Belfast, until January 6, 2024! This Christmas treat tells the tale of the lonely princess with the golden hair trapped in a tower, longing for a life of adventure on the outside world. With the help of some friends and Prince Ryder, will they be able to help Rapunzel escape the tower she has been locked in since birth by the evil witch and be reunited with her family? Tickets booking now at www.waterfront.co.uk Photo: Waterfront Hall