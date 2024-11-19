From traditional pantomimes, to festive shows to adult Christmas comedies strictly for the grown-ups, here we take a look at all of the seasonal offerings from our local theatres and drama groups.
Pantomime has a long theatrical history in Western culture dating back to the era of classical theatre. Modern pantomime includes songs, gags, slapstick comedy and dancing. It generally combines gender-crossing actors and topical humour with a story more or less based on a well-known fairy tale, fable or folk tale.
Pantomime is definitely a participatory form of theatre, in which the audience is encouraged and expected to sing along with certain parts of the music and shout out phrases to the performers.
For others, the run-up to Christmas means a trip to the theatre for a side-splitting festive show while others enjoy some Christmas crackers of adult comedies. Here’s what’s on offer...
1. THEATRE AT THE MILL
Newtownabbey's Theatre at the Mill welcomes Yellow Jumper Productions’ hilarious and heartfelt panto - a dazzling twist on the classic tale of Cinderella, where enchantment meets modern flair. Packed with uproarious antics and awesome songs, their vibrant cast of characters, from the lovable Cinderella to the mischievous Silly Stepsisters, will sweep you away on a magical adventure. Guaranteed to be an absolute ball for princesses, princes, and people across the land, the show runs from December 1 - 30. Go to www.theatreatthemill.com for booking. Photo: YELLOW JUMPER
2. LIMAVADY
Putting their own north west stamp on a traditional panto tale is Limavady Drama Club with their festive production 'Dick Whittington in the Land of Limavegas'. The panto runs at the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre from November 20-23. Check out Limavady Drama Club Facebook page for booking details. Photo: LIMAVADY DRAMA CLUB
3. LARNE
Larne's McNeill Theatre is the venue for another version of Cinderella this panto season. Here Mr Hullaballoo is joined by Jingles the Jester and all of therr friends to help Cinderella go to the ball! The show runs from December 7-15. Visit Mr Hullaballoo's Facebook page for booking details. Photo: MR HULLABALLOO
4. COLERAINE
Welcome to a spectacular journey filled with enchantment, laughter, and a touch of Arabian Nights magic as Coleraine's Riverside Theatre presents their pantomime Aladdin. Aladdin is a family-friendly extravaganza, blending dazzling costumes, original music and side-splitting comedy - all ready to whisk you away on a magical carpet ride! Aladdin runs from December 7-21. Check out www.riversidetheatre.org.uk for booking details. Photo: RIVERSIDE THEATRE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.