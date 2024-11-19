1 . THEATRE AT THE MILL

Newtownabbey's Theatre at the Mill welcomes Yellow Jumper Productions’ hilarious and heartfelt panto - a dazzling twist on the classic tale of Cinderella, where enchantment meets modern flair. Packed with uproarious antics and awesome songs, their vibrant cast of characters, from the lovable Cinderella to the mischievous Silly Stepsisters, will sweep you away on a magical adventure. Guaranteed to be an absolute ball for princesses, princes, and people across the land, the show runs from December 1 - 30. Go to www.theatreatthemill.com for booking. Photo: YELLOW JUMPER