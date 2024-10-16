Getting into the party spirit at the Lagan Valley LeisureplexGetting into the party spirit at the Lagan Valley Leisureplex
Fun and games as Lagan Valley Leisureplex celebrates 25th anniversary

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th Oct 2024, 16:03 BST
This month marks the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Lagan Valley Leisureplex.

To mark the occasion, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council held a weekend of fun events for all the family.

Everyone was invited to go along to the themed celebration, ‘Party like it’s 1999’, which included a schedule of retro events and mega prize giveaways

There was DJ entertainment and a host of special guests for the ultimate party atmosphere.

Fun for all the family at the Leisureplex 25th anniversary celebrations

Photo: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Fun for all the family at the Leisureplex 25th anniversary celebrations

Photo: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Fun for all the family at the Leisureplex 25th anniversary celebrations

Photo: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Fun for all the family at the Leisureplex 25th anniversary celebrations

Photo: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

