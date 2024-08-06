Sunday, August 25, is really going to be a ‘dog day afternoon’ as BARK (Benvardin Animal Rescue Kennels) hold their annual Fun Dog Show.

Starting at 1pm at the BARK headquarters 28 Benvardin Road, Ballymoney, BT53 8AF, the day will include stalls, barbecue, free parking and, of course, the fun dog show.

All dogs welcome to join in the fun!

For more information go to www.benvardinkennels.com or call 07793 029 732. All proceeds from the event will go to Benvardin Animal Rescue Kennels.