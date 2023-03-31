Register
Fun-filled Easter events for families in Tyrone

With Easter around the corner, parents are eager to find fun activities to keep the kids entertained over the holiday.

By Alex Feher
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:47 BST

It can be hard to fill every day of the Easter holidays with something exciting to do in order to keep boredom at bay. Fortunately, there are many amazing events taking place around Tyrone that will keep both kids and adults entertained.

From educational days out and traditional celebrations to arts and crafts and Easter egg trails, here are some suggestions for what to do in Tyrone this Easter.

Easter at Ulster American Folk Park, 2 Mellon Rd, Omagh – April 9-11, 10am-5pm

    The Jungle NI has a great range of activities planned for Easter.
    Take a step back in time at the Ulster American Folk Park and experience Easter celebrations as people would have centuries ago around Ulster and America.

    From wagon rides and willow weaving demonstrations to tasty traditional food and traditional folk music, there is plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

    That’s not all, there will be magic shows, selfie stations and craft demonstrations and even storytelling sessions to make the day even more memorable.

    With a special Easter trail and an Irish dance performance on April 10, it’s an event not to be missed.

    Join in the fun of the Easter Dino Egg Hunt at Todd's Leap. Picture: Marc Lawson
    For more information, go to ulsteramericanfolkpark.org/whats-on/easter

    Easter Egg Hunt at The Jungle NI, 60 Desertmartin Road, Moneymore – April 7-11, 10am

    Make this Easter a magical one for the whole family at The Jungle. Promising an incredible range of activities from Easter trails complete with fairies and puzzles to meet and greets with the one and only Easter Bunny and other magical characters.

    To kick things up a notch, there will be singalong performances throughout the day where children can sing and dance to a musical medley of well-loved classics.

    A visit to the Ulster American Folk Park makes a great day out for all the family, especially with fun Easter activities.
    Once everyone has worked up an appetite, there will be a variety of hot food, savoury snacks and yummy treats available

    For more information and to book, go to thejungleni.com/event/easter-egg-hunt

    Easter Dino Egg Hunt at Todd’s Leap, Todds Leap Road, Ballygawley – April 9-10, at various times

    This Easter Todd’s Leap is prepared to blow everyone away with a bigger than ever Dino Egg Hunt.

    Explore ‘Granda Ben’s Ethical Zoo Trail’ and hunt for Dino eggs among the many animals, as well as make your way across the Rope Bridge to Dino Park where you get the chance to take an off-road safari ride back to the centre.

    Making the festivities even more exciting will be special guest Peter Rabbit.

    For more information and to book, go to toddsleap.com/events/easter-dino-egg-hunt-2

