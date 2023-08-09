Register
Fun for all the family at Larchfield Community Association's annual road run

Larchfield Community Association will be holding its annual road run and family fun day on Saturday September 9 from 10.30am.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:25 BST

Vintage and Classic vehicles of all descriptions are welcome and for those interested there will be separate road runs for cars and tractors from 2pm.

The major attraction this year will be Lawnmower Racing organised by the NI Lawnmower Racing Association. This is definitely a new activity for the local area.

For younger members of the family there will be a variety of activities including crafting, games and treasure hunts.

Join in the fun at the Larchfield Community Association annual road run. Pic credit: Larchfield Community AssociationJoin in the fun at the Larchfield Community Association annual road run. Pic credit: Larchfield Community Association
The ever popular Threshing and Bailing display continues and will take many of those attending back to their younger days.

No day out is complete without a couple of stalls and of course food. There will be sandwiches, soup, burgers, tea and ice-cream on sale.

Gates open from 10.30am at 136 Windmill Road, Hillsborough, Co Down, BT26 6NP. Charity donation on entry in aid of the Perinatal Trust Fund NI.

