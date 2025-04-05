Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Domoney has already started to inspire members of the green-fingered public in his role as Garden Show Ireland’s new ambassador.

The celebrated horticulturist has been a well-known presenter for decades on popular television shows such as ITV’s Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh and This Morning.

Now as the new ambassador for Garden Show Ireland, he is hoping to inspire both experienced and novice gardeners of all ages to ‘get growing’ and enjoy the wellbeing benefits of nature.

David made an early start in sharing his enthusiasm ahead of this year’s show during An Evening with David Domoney, held in The Old Courthouse, Antrim, where he thrilled the audience with his knowledge of plants.

David Domoney with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly. Picture: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough, Councillor Neil Kelly, welcomed David to the evening as the new ambassador of Garden Show Ireland.

"I’m delighted to see the show return to Antrim Castle Gardens for the tenth time in its 21-year history. It’s absolutely right that this prestigious event should be held in the most beautiful, fascinating public gardens the country has to offer,” he said.

The show – running from June 13 -15 – has some exciting new elements this year.

David outlined a few of the fresh additions to this year’s show including how the Wheelbarrow Garden Challenge, featuring a showcase of imaginative miniature gardens, aims to be a fantastic way to bring local community groups together.

"It’s the perfect way to get together and create a competition with a bit of fun,” David said, explaining that each group will have the challenge of designing a garden with a movie theme and then create it in their wheelbarrow.

"Forty of these mini gardens will be created which hopefully inspire many people on what you can do with a small space,” he said.

Visitors to the show can also look forward to David’s Garden in Glass exhibition, which will be a very special display of plants in glass containers.

He will also deliver three expert talks each day at the show, covering topics from his new book Plants with Superpowers – which he shared in a captivating talk with the Old Courthouse audience – to houseplant care, based on his other book, My House Plant Changed My Life.