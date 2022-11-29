From cosy Christmas craft fairs and glittery gingerbread workshops to magical Christmas wreath-making sessions, the Ards and North Down areas have you covered with a range of festive events.

Here are four workshops in Ards you need to know about if you’re planning to give your loved ones a handmade present or if you are just looking for a wholesome activity this holiday season.

Museum Workshop Willow Christmas Wreath Workshop with Clive Lyttle, North Down Museum, Bangor – Saturday, December 3, 10am - 12.30pm

In this workshop, you will create your own Christmas door wreath from local sustainable materials grown on the Ards peninsula. Clive from Welig Heritage Crafts will enable you to create your own individual piece for this special time of year. Class numbers are restricted to a maximum of eight people so there will be plenty of time for your questions and one-to-one attention. All tools and materials will be supplied.

Relax and be creative at a festive workshop.

Winter Wreath Workshops Clandeboye Estate by Clandeboye Estate, Bangor – Saturday, December 3, 10am - 1pm and 2pm - 5pm; Sunday, December 4, 2pm - 5pm

Forage for fresh winter greenery and create a bespoke handmade winter wreath at the exclusive Clandeboye Estate. Take part in a three-hour festive workshop set within the private grounds of this historic estate woodland, lake and gardens. This exclusive event will allow you to explore the estate grounds as you forage for woodland materials then head indoors to hand craft a winter door wreath under the guidance of a local artist using fresh greenery and decorations. This is a fundraising event for the Woodland Trust Northern Ireland.

Macramé Christmas angels by Boom Studio

Macramé Christmas Angels by Boom Studios, Bangor – Sunday, December 4, 3pm – 5pm

Learn how to make beautiful macrame Christmas angels in this two-hour class. These adorable little Christmas angels are the perfect gift or centrepiece to your Christmas tree. During this workshop, you will make three angels, in colours of your choice. All materials provided, no experience necessary.

Christmas Craft Fair and Family Morning by Meghan and Kayleigh – 1st Ards Scouts, Newtownards – Saturday, December 17, 11am-15pm

There's festive fun for all the family across Ards and North Down

Everyone loves a Christmas-themed craft fair with a colourful variety of vendors joining including but not limited to, Buns & Sweet Treats, Fresh Floral Wreaths & Decor, The Body Shop, Wax Melts, Tropic Skincare and Lego Figurines perfect for picking up those last minute stocking fillers. There will also be a gingerbread decorating station and lots of fun for all the family.

