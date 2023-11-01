Get into the festive spirit and help to raise money for charity at Dobbies

Dobbies’ Antrim and Lisburn stores are celebrating the festive season this November with a Christmas Shopping Night fundraiser in aid of National Charity Partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

Families in Antrim and Lisburn are invited to join Dobbies for an evening of seasonal shopping on Thursday November 30 from 5-9pm, with tickets priced at £1 available in store and online now.

To help raise awareness, vital funds and spread kindness, all proceeds from ticket sales will go to Teenage Cancer Trust, alongside additional fundraising efforts from activities on the night.

Attendees can immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere, enjoy seasonal songs and book in to experience Santa’s Grotto where children can meet Mr Claus himself.

Enjoy an evening of Christmas shopping at Dobbies in Antrim and Lisburn, and help to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Pic credit: Dobbies

Dobbies’ CSR and Community Communications Executive, Chloë Bell, has been working closely with Teenage Cancer Trust to raise awareness of the fantastic work they carry out.

She said: “Our late-night shopping event in Antrim and Lisburn is a great chance to gather the family, get into the festive spirit and support a charity that’s making such a difference to teenagers and young adults across the UK.

“Last year our fundraising efforts saw over £100k donated to the charity, and we’re hoping to top this benchmark with the help of our customers.”

Donna Bednarek, Senior Relationship Manager for Teenage Cancer Trust, added: “Dobbies’ Christmas Shopping Night is a memorable occasion and one our team, supporters and volunteers look forward to every year.