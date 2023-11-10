Get into the festive spirit at one of the many events being held across the city and beyond this Christmas season

The festive season is fast approaching and there will be a host of events on throughout the city and further afield this Christmas.
From concerts to craft fairs, workshops to family, there will be something to enjoy and get you into the festive spirit.
Over 25 stalls will be at the Christmas craft fair at Temple Golf Club on December 3 from 12noon-4pm. Photo: Temple Golf Club
Dobbies, the UK's leading garden centre, is announcing the return of its hugely popular Santa Paws experience in its Lisburn store and the launch in its Antrim store, designed for dog lovers where cherished pets can meet Santa Claus at his grotto. Santa Paws will be taking place from Saturday 2 until Saturday 23 December on selected days and is priced at £6.99 per dog. Attendees can save money by pre-booking photography. If families want to get everyone involved, the Santa’s Grotto experience can be booked for kids, priced at £11.99 per child, with the opportunity to select a toy for the child. Picture by Stewart Attwood Photo: Stewart Attwood
Lisburn Creatives Hub will be hosting an artisan craft and art fayre in Bow Street Mall in Lisburn on December 2 from 11am until 4pm. Photo: Lisburn Creatives Hub
A Christmas craft fair will be held in the Main Hall of the Lisburn Assessment and Resource Centre in Wallace Avenue Lisburn on November 25 from 1pm-4pm Photo: LARC