Get into the festive spirit at one of the many events being held across the city and beyond this Christmas season

Dobbies, the UK's leading garden centre, is announcing the return of its hugely popular Santa Paws experience in its Lisburn store and the launch in its Antrim store, designed for dog lovers where cherished pets can meet Santa Claus at his grotto. Santa Paws will be taking place from Saturday 2 until Saturday 23 December on selected days and is priced at £6.99 per dog. Attendees can save money by pre-booking photography. If families want to get everyone involved, the Santa’s Grotto experience can be booked for kids, priced at £11.99 per child, with the opportunity to select a toy for the child. Picture by Stewart Attwood Photo: Stewart Attwood