The inaugural Glenarm Arts and Literary Fayre will take place this summer at a number of venues throughout the village.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running on Saturday, August 30 with a special preview event on Friday, August 29, the programme will feature a number of guest speakers, along with storytelling, music, a book and art fayre, walking tours, and even a murder mystery event.

Most Popular

All events are free to attend; however, numbers are limited for some, so pre-booking via the Glenarm Village Committee website is recommended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities commence on the Friday evening with folk singer, songwriter, storyteller and author Colin Urwin, who will be at the Bridge End Tavern from 8:00pm-10:00pm.

Glenarm will be hosting an inaugural Arts and Literary Fayre this summer at a number of venues throughout the village. Photo: Glenarm Village Committee

On Saturday, the book and art fayre will run from 10:00am at Eglinton Barn, while the Village Hall will host special guests Rev Harold Good (11:30am-12:30pm), who played a vital role in Northern Ireland’s peace process, and children’s author Tim Bailie (1:30pm-2:30pm).

Seaview Integrated Primary School will have dementia friendly storytelling (10:00am-11:00am) and children’s storytelling (11:30am-12:30pm), both with Jacqueline Bingham. The school will also be the venue for village storytelling with Colin Urwin (1:30pm-2:30pm), a talk by crime fiction author James Murphy (3:00pm-4:00pm), and the Murder Mystery event from 4:00pm-5:30pm.

Village walking tours will meet at Eglinton Barn’s yard entrance and include a forest storytelling walk with Janice Witherspoon (11:30am-12:30pm) and a Five Churches Tour with Ann Dunlop (2:30pm-3:30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fayre will finish with live music in the Coast Road Inn (5:00pm-8:00pm), while novelist and storyteller Rosie Schapp will be guest speaker at the Bridge End Tavern from 6:30pm-8:00pm.

There will be an information point in the Eglinton Barn, with clearly-identified volunteers and helpers present throughout the day.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.