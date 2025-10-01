Larne Library will be holding a ‘Reminiscence Session’ on Tuesday, October 14 as part of Good Relations Week 2025.

In a social media post, Libraries in Mid and East Antrim wrote: “Connect over a cup of tea or coffee and look at the newspapers held in the library – you might spot your own school or wedding photo!”

The event will run from 11am-12pm at the Pound Street branch; booking is not essential.

Good Relations Week (October 13-19) this year embraces ‘Connect’ as its theme.