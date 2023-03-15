Whether you’re a fan of books, have a passion for reading or just want to experience a unique day out, there are lots of great activities happening throughout Co Tyrone.
With 10 libraries across the county, there is no shortage of events to go along to this spring.
From reading and reminiscence groups to IT skills classes and Lego sessions, there is something for everyone to partake in.
If you are an avid library goer or just haven’t visited your local one in a long time, take the opportunity to check out what interesting events they have on offer.
Here are some of the best events happening in Co Tyrone libraries.
1. Adult Reading Group - 1A Hospital Road, Castlederg
Castlederg Library holds an adult reading group every second Thursday of the month at 2.30pm where book-lovers can meet up and get lost in a good book.
This recurring reading group aims to allow adults to share and enjoy their reading experiences with the added bonus of being able to borrow the book if you are a library member.
To find out more, go to librariesni.org.uk/castlederg-library Photo: Unsplash
2. Reminiscence Group - 13 Burn Road, Cookstown
Cookstown Library is holding different sessions up until June 6 where you can get together with others and talk about different historical events on the first Tuesday of each month. Reminiscence Group lets you take yourself back in time, either with friends or on your own with the intention of meeting like-minded people, sharing stories, photos and artefacts about Cookstown’s rich history. For more information, email [email protected] Photo: Unsplash
3. Irish Conversation Circle - 36 Market Square, Dungannon
Dungannon Library gives you the chance to discuss all things Gaeilge in their Irish Conversation Circle on the first Saturday of the month, up until June 3. This is the perfect opportunity if you want to learn more about the culture or if you have a wide knowledge that you would like to share, so get together with friends or meet new people as you converse in Irish and have some great craic. For more information, go to librariesni.org.uk/dungannon-library Photo: Unsplash
4. Introduction to iPad -112-114 Main Street, Fintona
iPads are very versatile and can be used for working on a project, expressing your creativity or playing an immersive game, and you can find out more about them at Fintona Library’s Introduction to iPad session. This two-hour workshop is perfect for those who want to make better use of their technology but are unsure of where to start.
For more information, go to librariesni.org.uk/fintona-library Photo: Unsplash