3 . Irish Conversation Circle - 36 Market Square, Dungannon

Dungannon Library gives you the chance to discuss all things Gaeilge in their Irish Conversation Circle on the first Saturday of the month, up until June 3. This is the perfect opportunity if you want to learn more about the culture or if you have a wide knowledge that you would like to share, so get together with friends or meet new people as you converse in Irish and have some great craic. For more information, go to librariesni.org.uk/dungannon-library Photo: Unsplash