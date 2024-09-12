From fireworks displays to witchy walking tours, check out our list for some of the best Halloween happenings – there’s sure to be something to suit everyone.
1. Cauldron of Chaos trail and Halloween activities, Carnfunnock Country Park
Taking place on Saturday, November 2 from 11.30am - 3.30pm, visitors can help the Wicked Witch collect her missing potion ingredients as they wander the Cauldron of Chaos trail and encounter scary live Halloween characters. It costs £4 per child (under 14) and £3 per adult (ages 14+) plus booking fee; more details are available at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/carnfunnock. Meanwhile, on Sunday, November 3 there will be further Halloween activities with the Little Monsters Walled Garden Halloween Trail from from 11.00am – 1.30pm. It is suitable for younger children aged under 10 years, with a worksheet and prize/medal for participants. From 1.30 - 3.30pm, visitors can check out the free Enchanting Petting Farm, suitable for all ages. There will be some Halloween creepy crawlies, Penny the Alpaca, Brussel and Sprout the pygmy goats and all their farmyard friends. The Petting Farm offers a traditional farm experience, providing interactive fun with a range of typical farmyard animals. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
2. Visit the Pumpkin Patch at Cairncastle Primary School
Cairncastle Primary School will host its annual Pumpkin Patch event on Saturday, October 19 from 1-3pm. With pumpkin carving, face painting, stick-on tattoos, a bouncy castle, sausage sizzle, live music, and tea and coffee for the adults, tickets are on sale now - £8 covers entry for one child and two adults. To book your tickets, contact the school office on 028 2858 3530 during school opening hours or email [email protected] Photo: Supplied
3. Fireworks at the coast in Ballycastle
Ballycastle will host its 'spooktacular' event on Tuesday, October 29. The ever-popular Halloween parade will set off from Dalriada Hospital Lower carpark on Leyland Road walking along Castle Street, The Diamond, Ann Street, Quay Road and North Street to the Seafront. A fancy-dress competition will be held prior to the parade leaving with a few prizes for the best outfit. Once at the seafront everyone will be entertained with stilt walkers, fire poi and much more. Families can enjoy a host of fun activities and Curry's Amusements will be adding to the excitement. Live music will be getting the party started ahead of the spectacular firework display. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
4. Halloween Hooley in Larne
Larne Town Park will be full of spooky fun as the Halloween Hooley returns on Tuesday, October 29. From 6pm – 8.30pm there will be plenty of spine-tingling fun at the free event, from fire juggling shows and live music to spooky storytelling and a UV disco. Meet some of your favourite Halloween characters on a self- guided walk through the park, which takes around an hour to complete. A surprise Halloween celebrity will also appear with an interactive special effect show at his “Spooky House”, plus a bespoke showcase on the theatre stage entitled "The Time Travellers' Halloween Adventure". The evening in the park will also feature fire poi displays, bubbles, bugs and beasties, a kids' disco, live music, and arts and crafts and messy play in the Witch’s Kitchen. Weather permitting, there will be a fantastic firework display at 8.15pm. Meanwhile, a “Quiet Time” session will run from 5pm to 6pm when effects and noise will be kept to a minimum. There will also be a range of tasty food wagons available on site. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
