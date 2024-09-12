4 . Halloween Hooley in Larne

Larne Town Park will be full of spooky fun as the Halloween Hooley returns on Tuesday, October 29. From 6pm – 8.30pm there will be plenty of spine-tingling fun at the free event, from fire juggling shows and live music to spooky storytelling and a UV disco. Meet some of your favourite Halloween characters on a self- guided walk through the park, which takes around an hour to complete. A surprise Halloween celebrity will also appear with an interactive special effect show at his “Spooky House”, plus a bespoke showcase on the theatre stage entitled "The Time Travellers' Halloween Adventure". The evening in the park will also feature fire poi displays, bubbles, bugs and beasties, a kids' disco, live music, and arts and crafts and messy play in the Witch’s Kitchen. Weather permitting, there will be a fantastic firework display at 8.15pm. Meanwhile, a “Quiet Time” session will run from 5pm to 6pm when effects and noise will be kept to a minimum. There will also be a range of tasty food wagons available on site. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council