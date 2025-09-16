1 . Wings and Whistles/Pumpkins, Paws and Scales - Whitehead Railway Museum

Whitehead Railway Museum is hosting not one, but two fantastic Halloween events. First up is Wings and Whistles on Friday, October 31, where visitors have the opportunity to meet birds of prey, while at Pumpkins, Paws and Scales on Saturday, November 1, Wee Critters will be in attendance with spiders, toads and armadillos. The family-friendly events both include steam train rides and more. For more information or to book, visit www.steamtrainsireland.com Photo: Whitehead Railway Museum