From fireworks displays to spooky train rides, check out our list for some of the best Halloween happenings – there’s sure to be something to suit everyone.
Are you holding a Halloween event in 2025? Email details to [email protected] and we'll add it to the list.
1. Wings and Whistles/Pumpkins, Paws and Scales - Whitehead Railway Museum
Whitehead Railway Museum is hosting not one, but two fantastic Halloween events. First up is Wings and Whistles on Friday, October 31, where visitors have the opportunity to meet birds of prey, while at Pumpkins, Paws and Scales on Saturday, November 1, Wee Critters will be in attendance with spiders, toads and armadillos. The family-friendly events both include steam train rides and more. For more information or to book, visit www.steamtrainsireland.com Photo: Whitehead Railway Museum
2. Halloween at the seafront - Ballycastle
Ballycastle's annual Halloween activities return on Monday, October 27 with stilt walkers, fire poi, and musical entertainment from 7pm ahead of the spectacular fireworks finale commencing at 8.30pm. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
3. Screamvale - Streamvale Farm, Belfast
Streamvale Farm's Halloween event Screamvale, running on multiple dates in October, is the ultimate spooky experience for those aged 16+. Brave your way through the four terrifying scare attractions, pick your perfect pumpkin at the pumpkin patch, feed the Farm's animals, cuddle rabbits, toast marshmallows and lots more. Head to www.screamvale.com for more information. Photo: Streamvale Farm
4. Indoor pumpkin patch - Mossley Mill
Visitors are invited to enter the spooky maze to search for their perfect pumpkin before converting it into a Halloween masterpiece at Antrim and Newtownabbey’s indoor Pumpkin Patch at Mossley Mill. The event will run from Saturday, October 25 until Friday, October 31 between 10.00am and 3.00pm. Admission is £8; see https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events/2025/october/indoor-pumpkin-patch-@mossley-mill-oct-2025/ Photo: Deborah Jackson from Pixabay