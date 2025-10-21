Halloween 2025: Carrickfergus Castle to host murder mystery event
In a social media post Love Heritage NI, the official page for the Department for Communities’ Historic Environment Division, wrote: “This Halloween night, Friday October 31, join us at Carrickfergus Castle for an evening of suspense, secrets, and spine-tingling fun!
"Step into the shadows for our brand-new interactive murder mystery event, where history meets homicide and hauntings linger in the halls. Can you unmask the culprit and outwit our crafty killer on the loose?”
The event will run from 7:30pm and costs £12 per person.
Pre-booking essential; for more information, call 02893 351273.
The event is recommended for ages 16 plus.
Participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes before start time as late admission may not be possible.
They are also advised to dress warmly and wear suitable footwear as parts of the event take place outdoors.