At Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, tiny tots can enjoy Slightly Spooky Tales with fantastic storyteller Kelly Quigley on October 29. On October 27, there will be a late-night screening of 'The Shining' on a big screen.

At Flowerfield Arts Centre, kids aged 5 -12 can get creative with Linda Mullholland at a Halloween themed Weekend Wonders Workshop, or those aged 10 – 16 can join local artist Eleanor-Jane McCartney to create a colourful hedgehog mobile at an Autumn Fused Glass Workshop on October 29.

Tenx9 returns on October 28, presenting their successful ‘Ghosts’ performance. Nine people will have up to ten minutes each to tell a true story from their own life about ghosts, from the spooky kind to laments about the ghosts of their past. They are still on the lookout for storytellers, so get in touch http://www.tenx9.com/submissions

Three-year-old Felicity is looking forward to the Halloween fun taking place at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart and Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady this October.

As well as this, two very special Haunted House Open Days take place at Flowerfield on October 29 and October 31.

Saturday will kick off with a screening of the original Hocus Pocus movie and then families can get creative in a post-film craft workshop with Linda Mulholland.

Storyteller Karen Edwards will bring the spooky myths and legends of the Causeway Coast to life followed by a drop-in creepy craft workshop in the afternoon when you can also enjoy a visit to Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market, while outdoor music will be provided by electronic pop duo VOKXEN.

On October 31, a screening of Disney’s Coco will be followed by a drop-in Sugar Skull craft workshop. Kelly Quigley will share some ‘Not So Spooky Tales’ for tiny tots and in the afternoon there will be drop-in craft workshops with Linda Mulholland.

Bookings for workshops, films and events can be made at https://www.flowerfield.org/ and https://www.roevalleyarts.com/ or by calling Flowerfield on 028 7083 1400 or Roe Valley on 028 7776 0650.