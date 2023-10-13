Halloween Happenings returns for spooky fun across Causeway Coast and Glens

Spooky season is officially here and residents in Causeway Coast and Glens can expect some frightfully fun activities as ‘Halloween Happenings’ arrives in towns across the Borough – including a brand-new venue in Coleraine.

The festivities will be kicking off on Friday, October 27 in Coleraine and Council is excited to reveal that, for the first time, the Halloween Happenings will be taking place at the Ulster University campus.

Featuring live music from The Dandy Lyons starting at 6.30pm, visitors can enjoy an array of entertainment and activities including fire poi, balloon modelling, Binevenagh Adventures bushcraft, amusements, and even a spooky trail. The evening will culminate with fantastic fireworks display at 8.30pm.

There will be free parking at Ulster University and a free park and ride bus service will also operate from The Mall car park, starting from 6pm. Please note normal town centre car parking charges will apply up until 6.30pm.

Don’t miss the frighteningly fun Halloween Happenings events, featuring fancy dress parades, parties, live music, entertainment and spectacular fireworks displays. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Next stop will be Limavady on Saturday, October 28. Starting with a Halloween party at Limavady Community Development Initiative from 4pm to 5.30pm, followed by a community parade to Roemill Recreation Grounds. Enjoy live music with CJ Entertainments from 6.30pm and don’t miss the fancy dress competition at 7.30pm.

Visitors can also get crafty with Binevenagh Adventures bushcraft and North Coast Circus Skills. Make sure to watch out for creepy stilt walkers, flaming fire poi and the segway vampire, before the fireworks get underway at 8.30pm.

On round the coast to Ballycastle we go on Monday, October 30. The ever-popular Halloween parade sets off at 6.30pm from Dalriada Hospital Lower car park, making its way through the town to the seafront. A fancy-dress competition will be held at 6.15pm prior to the parade leaving. Once at the seafront, visitors should be on the lookout for stilt walkers, fire poi, a slime workshop and balloon modelers. Live Music by the All Stars will get the crowds amped up from 7pm, ahead of the spectacular fireworks at 8.30pm.

The finale of the Halloween Happenings will be in Ballymoney on Tuesday, October 31. The fancy dress parade will assemble at Castlecroft Square from 6pm, with the Halloween costume competition taking place at 6.15pm prior to parade leaving at 6.30pm. From here, the parade will make its way to Ballymoney Showgrounds, where magician Rodd Hogg will be on hand to amaze with his mystical abilities.

The ever-popular Halloween Happenings events are set to return to Coleraine, Limavady, Ballycastle and Ballymoney. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Be entertained by CJ Entertainments followed by live music from The Grooverobbers and take in the wide array of entertainment including glow hula hoops, glow juggling unicyclist, Binevenagh Adventure bushcraft, the segway vampire, stilt walkers and more, ahead of the fireworks finale at 8.30pm.

Ahead of each of the main events, quiet time for children with additional needs will take place from 5.30pm – 6.30pm. A limited number of disabled parking is pre-bookable and you can reserve a space by contacting the Ballymoney Visitor Information Centre on 028 2766 0230.