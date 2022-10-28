This year the Halloween celebrations are back in full force across the country.

Ireland is known as the birthplace of Halloween with the Celtic festival of Samhain so it's no surprise we take the celebrations very seriously.

From pumpkin patches to fireworks and spooky trails to time travel, there are a whole host of memorable adventures for you and your family to discover, including some adult-only adventures.

Spooktacular fun at Crumlin Road Gaol in Belfast

Hallowena

October 28

From 6 to 8.30pm, the People’s Park in Ballymena will play host to one of the most spine-tingling nights of the year. The packed programme of activities includes a fire juggling display, a fancy dress competition, spooky walkabout characters, a kids’ funfair, live music and a spooky illumination trail throughout the park and bump into some familiar characters along the way! Then view a stunning fireworks finale while tucking into some delectable sweet treats or hot food.

Enjoy a traditional Halloween at the Ulster Folk Museum

For more information, visit midandeastantrim.gov.uk/events/hallowena

Halloween Bat Walk

October 28

Ever wanted to spot some bats? After dark, venture into Whitehead’s Diamond Jubilee Wood with bat detectors and torches and see how many fascinating creatures you can spot in the trees and throughout the night sky. Local expert Aidan Crean will be your guide on this unique adventure, providing prime insights into the lives of these spooky creatures.

The woodland above the iconic Marble Arch Caves will be transformed into a spooky world of Halloween surprises.

For more information, visit midandeastantrim.gov.uk/events/halloween-bat-walk

Halloween Craft & Games Club 2022

October 31 - 1 November 1, 10am-4pm

With children off over Halloween, the constant search for fun activities can be a struggle. This year’s club at the Palace Stables, Armagh offers the perfect opportunity. With party games and the chance to unleash their inner artist by creating amazing Halloween crafts, all children aged 5-12 are invited to partake in either one or both days across their half-term holiday. Children must bring packed lunches.

Venture through the haunted forest of Share Village

For more information, visit whatsonni.com/halloween-craft-games-club/palace-stables

Little Spooks 2022

October 29-31, 12pm, 1:30pm, 3pm, 4:30pm

This thrilling stage show returns to Navan Centre & Fort for the whole family this spooky season. A world-famous vampire hunter arrives in Transylvania to defeat Count Dracula (and his mummy) but can’t do it without the help of your little monsters. They’re also guaranteed to love the themed craft activity and Halloween Disco, where they can dance along to classic Halloween hits. Fancy dress is encouraged.

For more information, visit armagh-navancentre.ticketsolve.com

Spooky Space

Halloween happenings at the Ulster American Folk Park

October 29-31, 4pm.

If you’re looking for some spooky fun with a cosmic edge, then the famed Armagh Planetarium is your place. See their new exclusive Halloween-themed show showcasing such creepy wonders as black holes, zombie stars, and appropriately ghostly nebulae. Receive a 20% discount if you book multiple showings.

For more information, visit armaghobservatoryplanetarium.ticketsolve.com

The Ghost House

October 14-31, from 5pm.

Part of the Belfast International Arts Festival. Once every century, the House appears and now you can visit it at Cityside Retail Park. With the help of Ghost Hunter Lady Helena Hope, with her supernatural skills and your courage, you will discover the truth behind the legend of the man who once lived there, Black Hearted Benjamin, infamous highwayman-turned-ghost.Suitable for ages eight and up.

For more information, visit belfastinternationalartsfestival.ticketsolve.com

Crumlin Road Gaol

October 21-31

Crumlin Road Gaol is well-known for pulling out all the stops for Halloween each year, with this year being no exception. What better location to set a Halloween Extravaganza than a haunted prison? This year, the celebration is bigger than ever, with the Spooktacular Gaol Tour, the Pumpkin Puffer Train Ride and of course, the famous Pumpkin Patch. On top of that, visit the Petting Farm and meet Larry the Alpaca, Lexi the miniature cow, Pappa the pig and their friends before finishing at a Live Interactive Halloween Musicals for a slice of the West End in North Belfast.

For more information, visit crumlinroadgaol.com/haunting-extavaganza

Donaghadee Family Halloween Tour

Halloween at Montalto Estate

October 29-31 October, 9am, 1pm, 4:30pm

For three days only, the Carriage Rooms at this storied Ballynahinch estate will be open to the public with a Family Witch’s Wander. After picking your own pumpkin from Montalto’s patch, follow the map for pumpkin carving, face painting, a petting farm, and more, as you search for the estate’s witch, Hazel.

For more information, visit montaltoestate.ticketsolve.com/shows

Halloween at Ulster Folk Museum

October 29-31, 10am-4pm

Step back in time to experience a traditional Irish Samhain. The village of Ballycultra may appear perfectly innocent, but it's full of stories around every corner from many unsavoury characters. Turnips leftover from the harvest are carved with scary faces to help ward off restless souls, and you can also explore special Halloween crafts. There'll be music in the streets from the Armagh Rhymers, and traditional Halloween food to sample. The team from Ulster University's Epidemic Belfast podcast will be on hand to explore the history of medicine, but be warned, this is not for the faint-hearted.

For more information, visit ulsterfolkmuseum.org/whats-on/halloween

Haunted Forest Walk at Share Discovery Village

October 25-31, 5:30pm

Prepare to be chilled to your bones as you venture through the haunted forest of Share Village in Lisnaskea. See if you can make it through in one piece without getting lost…or worse. Bring suitable clothing and footwear. Not suitable for smaller children.

For more information, visit sharevillage.org/haunted-forest-walk

Enniskillen Spooktacular 5K

October 28, 8pm

Whether you're a wickedly fast wizard or a slow and steady skeleton this is the spookiest run possible for you. Round up your relatives and tell your friends to come along to this legendary fun run. Be in for a chance to win bespoke medals and special edition t-shirts, and prizes worth over £1,500.

For more information, visit fermanaghlakelands.com/whats-on/enniskillen-spooktacular-5k

The Wicked Witch Trail

October 29-31, 10am-3:15pm

For three days, the woodland above the iconic Marble Arch Caves will be transformed into a spooky world of Halloween surprises. A quest awaits those who dare to explore a trail of monsters and magics and for those brave enough to help save the cave from the grips of an evil witch. Keep your wits about you on your adventure travellers, as who knows what could be lurking behind the trees or creeping up behind you!

This activity includes the children following their magical Halloween quest map where they will encounter vampires, cave trolls and witches who will help them to create a spell and brew up a plan to help banish the evil witch for good.

For more information, visit fermanaghlakelands.com/whats-on/the-wicked-witch-trail

Derry Halloween Carnival

October 28-31

Europe’s biggest Halloween carnival is back. For four days, the historic Maiden City will be flooded with ancient spirits inviting you to come to the Awakening. Travel across the Peace Bridge to the Forest of Shadows, domain of Phantom Queen Morrigan, while knight Walter de Burgh and his ancestors return to haunt the City of Bones. This four-day carnival comes to a sensational climax on Halloween night with the famous parade and fireworks along the River Foyle.

For more information, visit derryhalloween.com

Fright Night - The Jungle NI

October 27-31

Northern Ireland’s leading outdoor adventure centre returns with its signature blend of entertainment and horror for nine gripping nights. If you’ve been before, prepare for even more twists and surprises that you never saw coming. With an all-new Woodland Trail, six new Scare Attractions, and an appropriately freaky cast of Street Theatre characters, there’s a fright around every corner.

For more information, visit thejungleni.com/event/fright-night-2022

Halloween at the Ulster American Folk Park

Reconnect with the best traditional harvest traditions from 18th and 19th-century Ulster and the American Frontier. Wander the Old and New Worlds listening to stories from bygone years, seeing classical dishes cooked on the griddle. Experience traditional crafts, from wool-spinning to forge work, and learn Halloween customs from 19th-century America. You can also feast on a magnificent Jack O’ Lantern pumpkin display at the Pennsylvania Log Farmhouse and go home with some pumpkin carving ideas of your own.