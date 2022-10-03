Halloween is back with a bang in Mid Ulster

Mid Ulster District Council’s programme of Halloween events and fireworks displays will make a triumphant return to the district at the end of October following a three-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

First up is the Dungannon event on Friday, October 28 with activities taking place at Market Square from 6pm – 7.45pm with the fireworks display firing from Hill of the O’Neill at 7.50pm.

The Mid Ulster Sports Arena in Cookstown, meanwhile, will be the venue for Halloween fun the next evening, Saturday, October 29 from 6pm – 8.15pm with the fireworks display at 8pm.

It’s the turn of Coalisland and Maghera on Monday, October 31. The Coalisland event will take place at Gortgonis from 6pm – 9.30pm with the fireworks display at 8.45pm.

The Halloween Hooley event will take place at Maghera Leisure Centre from 4pm – 7pm with the fireworks display taking place at St Patrick’s College Playing Fields at 7.30pm (gates open at 7pm).

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councilor Córa Corry, said she is looking forward to the return of the area’s hugely popular Halloween events this year.

“Halloween has always been a highly-celebrated and anticipated time of the year in Mid Ulster with activities and firework displays taking place all across the district. Unfortunately due to Covid-19 we have been unable to celebrate this spooky season in this usual fashion since 2019 so to see the events coming back, bigger and better, for this year is extremely pleasing and will make them all the more special and enjoyable for everyone,” she said.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry is looking forward to the return of Halloween events this year in Mid Ulster.

"We have certainly returned with a bang with something for everyone this year in Mid Ulster. Whether it’s spectacular fireworks you’re after, spooky arts and crafts or free fun fairs, there’s plenty to choose from over the weekend to ensure you and your little ones have a truly haunting and hair-raising Halloween!”

All events are free, and booking is not necessary.

