Halloween thrills at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Twilight Night

Thousands of thrill-seekers gathered in Lisburn City Centre on Thursday evening (October 27) to welcome back Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s ever-popular and refreshed 'Twilight Night' for the first time in three years.

The spectacle kicked off with a most enchanting Community Lantern Parade. Pupils and their parents/carers from Carr Primary School, Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School, Beechlawn School, Brownlee Primary School, Knockmore Primary School and Downshire Primary School led the festivities from Bow Street Mall. They were joined by 50 families from The Atlas Centre in Lisburn.

The parade ended in Wallace Park, which had been turned into a magical and spook-tacular wonderland for the special occasion.

Streetwise Community Circus, Lisburn Ukes and Ursula Burns joined the Island Youth Theatre who returned for exciting performances involving LED umbrellas and mischievous pop-up Hallowe'en themed characters.

Dancers and musicians also playfully roamed through the crowds adding to the bewitching atmosphere with the evening closing with a fantastic laser-light show and fireworks display.

Everyone agreed that the sold out event proved to be a fantastic evening of entertainment for the whole family.

Donations from the ticket sales for the evening went towards this year's Mayoral charities, Atlas Centre and Helping Hands - The Royal Hospital for Sick Children charity.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported the Halloween event and helped 6o support these two fantastic organisations.

