A series of outdoor events will be held in the wider Larne area to mark Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds 2025.

The programme of activities includes the Gobbins Coastal Walk on Saturday, August 9 (11am-3pm), along with ‘Beach Babbies’ at Ballygally beach on Wednesday, August 6 (2-4pm) and Browns Bay on Wednesday, August 29 (2-4pm).

There’s also Rockpool Safari at Carnfunnock bay on Saturday, August 17 (11am-1pm) and Pollution Art at Ballygally beach on Saturday, August 30 (10am-12pm).

Booking information is available online through MEA Outdoors.

Photo: Live Here Love Here

There is also a beach clean at Brown’s Bay on Saturday, August 9 at 11am; the Seaweed and Shells Family Session at Portmuck on Wednesday August 13 at 10.30am; a Marine Discovery Walk at Ballygally on Monday, August 18 at 2pm, and Beach Yoga at Carnlough on Saturday, August 23 at 9.30am.

Bird lovers won’t want to miss the Bird Talk and ID Session with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful at Larne Promenade on Sunday, August 24 at 5pm.

Taking place during low tide, the coastal walk provides a chance to identify a variety of wading birds, learn about their behaviours, and gain tips on spotting some of our spectacular native species.

Delivered in partnership with Live Here Love Here and supported by Belfast Harbour and DAERA, Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds highlights the connection between the health of our oceans and waterways and our own well-being, and encourages people to reconnect with and protect these vital blue spaces.

Running throughout August, the campaign offers a wide range of free events, from beach cleans and watersports to mindfulness sessions and educational workshops.

