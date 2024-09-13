Here's your chance to walk to the highest point of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough with the Sperrins Walking programme

Have you ever been to the highest point in the borough of Causeway Coast and Glens?

Here’s your chance with Sperrins Walking – a programme of walks taking place across Sperrin Area of Outstanding Natural beauty (AONB) in September, October 2024 and March 2025.

Sperrins Walking is designed to appeal to a broad range of walkers to enjoy the beautiful landscape as well as promoting health, physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Experienced guides will lead small walking groups to uncover the stories, history, environment and heritage of this unique landscape.

Well known presenter and broadcaster Joe Mahon joined Sperrins Partnership to launch this year’s Sperrins Walking featuring a programme of walks taking place across Sperrin Area of Outstanding Natural beauty (AONB) in September, October 2024 and March 2025. Pictured are Ciara Toner Sperrins Partnership, Joe Mahon, Mairead McCallion walking guide. CREDIT HARRIOTT PRWell known presenter and broadcaster Joe Mahon joined Sperrins Partnership to launch this year’s Sperrins Walking featuring a programme of walks taking place across Sperrin Area of Outstanding Natural beauty (AONB) in September, October 2024 and March 2025. Pictured are Ciara Toner Sperrins Partnership, Joe Mahon, Mairead McCallion walking guide. CREDIT HARRIOTT PR
Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Walking Weekend takes place on Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13.

Enjoy a challenging walk in Banagher Glen and forest on the Saturday, followed by a challenging walk over Mullaghaneany, the Borough’s highest point, on the Sunday. Each walk to accommodate max of 20 participants with light refreshments included.

For further information on the Sperrins Walking programme and to book your place visit https://farandwild.org/land/ or https://sperrinspartnershipproject.com/sperrins-walking/ #SperrinsWalking

