Here's your chance to walk to the highest point of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough with the Sperrins Walking programme
Here’s your chance with Sperrins Walking – a programme of walks taking place across Sperrin Area of Outstanding Natural beauty (AONB) in September, October 2024 and March 2025.
Sperrins Walking is designed to appeal to a broad range of walkers to enjoy the beautiful landscape as well as promoting health, physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.
Experienced guides will lead small walking groups to uncover the stories, history, environment and heritage of this unique landscape.
Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Walking Weekend takes place on Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13.
Enjoy a challenging walk in Banagher Glen and forest on the Saturday, followed by a challenging walk over Mullaghaneany, the Borough’s highest point, on the Sunday. Each walk to accommodate max of 20 participants with light refreshments included.
For further information on the Sperrins Walking programme and to book your place visit https://farandwild.org/land/ or https://sperrinspartnershipproject.com/sperrins-walking/ #SperrinsWalking