‘Hillbilly Girl’ Caoimhe Murney taking the country world by storm!

Caoimhe Murney added to her trophies, winning 'Best Newcomer 2024' at the Irish Entertainment Awards in Bundoran

​At just 12 years of age Rostrevor singing sensation Caoimhe Murney has taken the country music world by storm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her latest accolade saw Caoimhe win 'Best Newcomer Award 2024' at the Irish Entertainment Awards held in the Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran on October 30, with a show-stopping performance of her second single 'Hillbilly Girl'.

Caoimhe, who has been singing country songs since age of four, picked up two big awards in Belfast the previous year; “Inspirational Singer of the Year' from U105 and another at the Mighty Woman NI Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So it's been a bit of a roller coaster lately,” her mum Michelle told the Newry Reporter.

It all began with Caoimhe recording a single of the song, 'Wrong Road Again,' when country music star Susan McCann heard her incredible voice and took her under her wing. The seeds of that single came to be at a Fun Day in Hilltown last Easter Monday with Caoimhe already expressing an interest to her parents Michelle and Peter in making a CD. Radio presenter Hugo Duncan and Ms McCann, Ireland's First Lady of Country Music, were involved in the event.

“We all went up that Easter Monday and Peter asked Hugo if there was any chance that Caoimhe could sing a few songs,” explained Michelle.

“Caoimhe didn't know at that stage that Peter had asked Hugo. He came down into the crowd and asked her to sing because he had heard she loved country songs. Caoimhe was happy enough to do it but Hugo couldn't believe her voice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan McCann was equally impressed and approached Caoimhe afterwards asking her if she would consider putting out a single of her own. She helped her produce a song she had previously recorded, 'Wrong Road Again' with the group 'Country Harmony' who were also in attendance at the fun day. It went straight to number one in the Irish Keltic Country charts. And it went to number six in the Irish Radio charts as well.”

Since then its been a whirlwind for the St Mark’s High School pupil with her Facebook Page ‘Caoimhe Murney Music’ informing her 5.2K followers of all of her upcoming events in a hectic schedule.

“This has always been Caoimhe's biggest dream, to be a country singer,” so she really is in her element now having been brought up in a household and with grandparents that love country music.

“'Hillbilly Girl' has had two number one spots in the Keltic Country charts again and on Carlow FM and she got to number three in the Irish Charts I believe,” said her proud mum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of this sudden success keeps not just Caoimhe but her parents on their toes.

“Honestly, there's never a dull moment with her but she only takes on bookings during school holidays because she needs her education. Caoimhe works really hard and we are so proud of her.”

All information of upcoming events will be posted on the ‘Caoimhe Murney Music’ Facebook page.