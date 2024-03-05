Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scheme will be available to anyone in receipt of Universal Credit and other financially means-tested benefits, and those eligible will have the opportunity to bring six people along with them to explore the Castle and its 100 acres of gardens.

After a busy morning exploring, visitors with a £1 ticket will also be able to enjoy a 50% discount in the Castle’s café, with any accompanying children eating for free.

The announcement comes as the visitor attraction announces its programme for 2024, starting with the Spring Spectacular when the gardens will burst to life with over half a million bulbs in bloom.

Hillsborough Castle extends £1 entry scheme. Pic credit: HRP

After the Lindt gold bunny exclusively hops over to Northern Ireland for the first time to create an Easter Hunt in the grounds of the Castle, visitors can enjoy a spring season of crafting, tours of the Castle, gardening walks and trails before a summer of music, food and family fun.

Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle explained: “We know how hard things are for people on low incomes just now, and we want everyone to be able to enjoy a day out at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

"We have acres of outdoor space for families to enjoy and a packed programme of events and activities coming up in 2024, so we’re hoping lots of people will take us up on this new offer.