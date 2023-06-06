Hillsborough Farmers Market comes alive with big band entertainment and plenty of family fun

On the final Saturday in May, almost 6000 visitors arrived in Royal Hillsborough to attend the first of two Royal Hillsborough Farmers Markets hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

Set up on the picturesque Dark Walk at Hillsborough Fort, this market was themed on the Coronation in celebration of King Charles III’s ascendency.

Throughout the day there was a street party vibe, big band entertainment and family fun activities.

Commenting on the success of this month’s Coronation Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market, the Mayor said: “The atmosphere at Royal Hillsborough Farmers Markets is always vibrant, however the Coronation-themed market was fantastic idea! It was brilliant that so many visitors came to Royal Hillsborough to experience our Coronation themed market. I have no doubt that many will return to sample the wider Royal Hillsborough offering.”

Among the 50 stallholders trading were Jack’s Fudge, Loki’s Coffee, newcomer to the street food scene, The Gardener’s Kitchen alongside the village’s specialist bakeries Kin and Folk and Round House Bakery.

There was an abundance of seasonal colour courtesy of plants and flowers by Royal Hillsborough based independent plant nursery, Potter’s Hill Plants, alongside Co Armagh based Gracehill Flower Farm.

A curated selection of stalls showcasing art, crafts and handmade beauty products, all with a sustainability ethos complemented the food and horticultural offering for marketgoers to browse.

The next Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market returns on Saturday June 24 from 10am to 3pm.

1 . A royal celebration at Hillsborough Farmers Market There were lots of treats on offer at the recent Hillsborough Farmers Market Photo: Contributed

2 . A royal celebration at Hillsborough Farmers Market Queen for the day! Photo: Contributed

3 . A royal celebration at Hillsborough Farmers Market Natalia, Lucy, and Philip Hodgers Photo: Contributed

4 . A royal celebration at Hillsborough Farmers Market Andrew, Oscar, Cheryl, Joy, and Bella Castle Photo: Contributed