Home-Start East Antrim seeking volunteers to support families living in Carrickfergus, Larne or Newtownabbey
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
“Our home-visiting volunteers are matched with a family who they visit at the family’s home each week for 1.5-2 hours, for 3-6 months, to help them in the ways they need,” the organisation said.
"This may be having a chat and listening to a parent, helping a parent get out with their children to the park or a baby group, or helping improve their confidence in parenting through peer support."
To register an interest in the role or find out more, visit https://forms.gle/X4ZYRJTQwzSYma1d8
“This emotional or practical support aims to help reduce isolation, improve self-esteem and help families become more resilient,” Home-Start East Antrim added.
"All of our volunteers receive training, ongoing support and all out-of-pocket expenses such as travel costs.
"Our next volunteer preparation course starts in late April via Zoom.”