How To Train Your Dragon: Northern Ireland locations to spot in new live-action remake of beloved animated series

Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s New York Times bestselling books, DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon franchise captivated audiences across the world.

Now through cutting-edge visual effects, this much-loved animated saga has been turned into a breathtaking live-action spectacle.

Filming for the major production took place in various locations across Northern Ireland, giving yet another boost for the thriving local film industry.

In the spectacular new movie, Northern Ireland landscapes take centre stage as they stand in for the Isle of Berk, the fictional Scandinavian island from the animated films.

From rugged coastlines to picturesque forests, Northern Ireland’s natural beauty brings the world of Vikings and dragons to life.

Starring Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid and Gerard Butler as Stoick the movie will take fans back to the beginning of the story of how the young Viking Hiccup unexpectedly becomes a friend of a young dragon.

And, as with any big production, locals and tourists alike are looking forward to exploring the iconic locations to grace the big screen again.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the Northern Ireland sites featured in the film:

1 . Dunseverick Castle, Co Antrim The trailer opens with breathtaking shots of Dunseverick Castle in Co Antrim with Hiccup perched on the hills, gazing out into the distance. These ancient ruins, having been attacked by the Vikings around 871 AD, create a dramatic atmosphere making it an ideal location to bring the story's legendary Isle of Berk to life. Photo: Discover NI

2 . Tollymore Forest Park, Co Down Tullymore Forest Park, nestled at the foot of the Mourne mountains in Newcastle has a backdrop of dense forest, providing the perfect fantasy-like scenario for the magical live action remake of How to Train Your Dragon. In the film, viewers can spot Hiccup, played by Mason Thames, racing through the trees after the capture of Toothless the dragon. The park's lush greenery and dramatic landscapes serve as a natural backdrop that brings the story to life. Photo: Discover NI

3 . Giants Causeway, Co Antrim Not only is it Northern Ireland’s only UNESCO World Heritage site, but also the region’s most popular filming location. Steeped in myths and legends, it would be difficult to capture the true nature of dragons and Vikings without this landscape of Atlantic waves, rugged cliffs and hexagonal columns. Photo: Visit Belfast